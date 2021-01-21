Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2027

The lateral flow assay market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, increase in prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases as well increase in consumption of alcohol, raising demand for point-of-care testing, awareness related to home health care and point-of-care and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have advance healthcare infrastructure & advance technology product will create lots of opportunity for the market.

Lateral flow tests, also known as lateral flow immunochromatographic assays. The lateral flow assay helps to detection of specific antigens and antibodies as well as products of gene amplification. The various liquid samples can be tested using LFAs, including urine, saliva, sweat serum plasma, whole blood and other fluids. These tests are used for medical diagnostics and it gives instantaneous diagnosis directly to patients.

Leading companies are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Hologic, Inc

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BD

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

The global lateral flow assay market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application and end user. Based on products, the market is segmented as kits and reagents and lateral flow readers. On the basis of technique, the global lateral flow assay market is segmented into sandwich assays, multiplex detection assays and competitive assays. Based on the application the market is classify into drug development and quality testing, clinical or point-of-care testing and others. Clinical or Point-of-Care testing is further sub-segmented into cardiac marker testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol/lipid testing, drugs-of-abuse testing infectious disease testing and others. On the basis of the end user the market is classify into hospitals and clinics, home care and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global lateral flow assay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The lateral flow assay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

