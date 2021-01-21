Healthcare Cloud Computing is process of storing, managing, and processing the data, collected from various locations and delivering the required services through internet. The cloud computing technology in healthcare industry in basically used for memory, computation, networking, and storage purposes. The healthcare cloud computing companies offers services such as Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS), and Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS). These services can be deployed in public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Growing demand of cloud for improving storage, scalability, & flexibility of data and increasing implementation of information technology for cloud adoption and reduction in healthcare costs are the major drivers which are likely to anticipate the growth of healthcare cloud computing market. Technological advancements & proliferation of internet and favorable regulatory acts are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Leading companies are:

Global Net Access (GNAX), Carecloud Corporation, Dell Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., VMWare, Inc., Iron Mountain, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cleardata Networks, Inc., and Merge Healthcare, Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare cloud computing market based on service, deployment mode, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall healthcare cloud computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – By Service

3.2.2 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – By Deployment Model

3.2.3 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – By Application

3.2.4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

