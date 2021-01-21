Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 17,2020 – An antivirals drugs is a class of medication that is used specifically for treating the viral infection rather than the bacterial ones. Most of the antivirals are used for some specific viral infection whereas broad-spectrum antivirals is effective against the wide range of viruses. Like antibiotic specific antivirals are used for specific viruses. If you have been suffering from fever, an antiviral drug may be about 70% to 90% effective in preventing illness. Most antibiotics, antiviral drugs do not destroy their target pathogen instead they inhibit their development.

The antivirals market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. In addition, with rising demand for these devices is the key application for the growth of the industry. However, there is less awareness about this new device in the market. Furthermore, it has a superior ability to cut and seal and is rising demand in the forecast period. It has increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries that has the opportunity for market growth.

The antivirals market is segmented on the basis of drug type, therapeutics, end user and target. Based on drug type the market is segmented as generic and branded. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). On the basis of therapeutics the market is categorized as HIV/AIDS therapeutics, hepatitis (B & C) therapeutics, herpes therapeutics, influenza therapeutics and others (pneumonia). On the basis of target the market is categorized as DNA polymerase, NS3 protease, reverse transcriptase and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in antivirals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antivirals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antivirals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antivirals market in these regions.

