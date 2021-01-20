Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Opportunities, Demand And Forecasts, 2020-2025

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is a software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the laboratory information management systems market. These stakeholders include laboratory information management systems manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 742.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018-2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., LABWORKS, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc., and LabWare among others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the laboratory information management systems market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting laboratory information management systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key laboratory information management systems manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The market players are incorporating organic growth strategies such as introduction of new products into the market to sustain their global position in the highly competitive global laboratory information management systems market. For instance, in March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced new lab automation technologies designed to streamline workflows, optimize productivity, and speed time to results.

