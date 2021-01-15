Indiagift plans Colour based Theme for Gifts this Valentines Day

Gurgaon, Jan 14 2020- The Love Fiesta is about to hit the country with Valentine week around the corner. With social distancing norms easing out, lovers are about to unleash this Valentines day for sure. For deprived souls that suffered during the lockdown, Valentines will come as a sigh of relief. To make the Valentine week gifting a bonanza for customers, Indiagift announced its Vday gifting catalogue in unique colors. The color coded gifts for valentine will go a long way in expressing your love and feelings for your beau.

The team at Indiagift explained it further. “Basically, each year red and pink are the hottest selling colors for valentine flowers and romantic gifts. But we decided to give other colors a chance this year and each color code will depict a different stage of your love. Gifts look awesome in all colors thus here is how we are coding our valentine roses and love gifts. While red continues to rule the roost and will be symbolic of passion, pink a close contender depicts appreciation and friendship. Flowers in yellow for valentines will go to express friendship and care and all orange color gifts will showcase a desire to love. For young lovers, the color code will be white to highlight their feelings to their loved ones. While that about covers all the major colors and feelings, Indiagift will be delivering color coded flowers to accurately give out the right message to your special one.” A company spokesperson said.

While gifts for valentine day are very popular, the entire valentine week that starts from Rose day on 7th has lovers on their toes. While Rose day gifts and Valentine gifts remain the most popular days for couples, Chocolate day and Teddy Day are the second favorites. But for eternal lovers who like to go the extra mile to woo their beau, Valentine week serenades have also been launched by Indiagift.

In the valentine serenades, a customer can send gifts to their loved ones. While 8 day serenades featuring 8 gifts -1 for each day of the valentine week; are the most popular option, budget 3 day serenades are also available at the website. In fact, Indiagift.in also informed us that they are customising valentine week gifts as per color codes and personalising the gifting options. While one can choose the fixed gift ideas for valentine from the website, one can also get presents customised as per requirement and budgets.