Watch UFC 252 Live Online Streaming From any Countries

With the world slowly emerging from its self-imposed cocoon, several sporting events that were put on temporary hiatus are resuming again. In this light, the UFC 252 is scheduled to take place, at long last, on the 15th of August, 2020. This installation of the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be going down at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

With the main event set to take place as the 3rd heavyweight bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former two-divisions champion Daniel Cormier, adrenaline is pumping all around and temperatures are soaring.

The two fighters are tied in at 1-1 from their last two matches against each other. This match is going to be the tie-breaker between them, while many are also considering it to be the match which will decide the greatest heavyweight UFC fighter of all times.

Down below we will be listing out some methods, via which you may catch this historic fight and the other undercard events live from your home.

Official broadcasters for UFC 252 around the world:

Fox Sports For The USA

BT Sport for the UK

OSN For UAE

Fight Network For Canada

ViaPlay for Denmark

WOWOW For Japan

MatchTV For Russia

Globo For Brazil

How to get UFC 252 pay-per-view subscription?

PPV is the only official method to catch the UFC 252 fights live. The official channels and media streaming services from where you can purchase the PPV will be listed out below. It is notable that PPV subscriptions will be comparatively expensive for servers in the USA, so it would be wise to look around for service providers in other countries using VPNs to disguise your IP according to your preferred country.

Watching UFC 252 in the USA.

Channels such as Fox Sports and ESPN will be broadcasting all the preliminary fights. However, in order to watch the main fight, one must purchase a PPV package for these channels. If you own a UFC Fight Pass subscription, you can watch replays of all the fights after a month.

Watching UFC 252 in the UK.

BT Sports has reportedly ended their relationship with the UFC on 3rd December 2019. In their stead Eleven Sport has stepped in. All the preliminary events will be broadcasted on this channel. You can visit their official website to learn about the TV and digital services provided. Although for the main event you will still have to purchase the PPV package. PPV packages for the main event will also be available for BT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office.

UFC 252 broadcasting in Ireland.

The Irish fans of UFC will be able to watch the UFC 252 bouts on the Eleven Sports channel. If you have the UFC Fight Pass then you can watch the preliminaries live-streamed for free. Also having the pass will make it easier to purchase a PPV package.

Watching the UFC 252 in Russia

MatchTV is the official broadcaster for UFC in Russia. The preliminary fights will be aired live for free on Fox Sports and ESPN. You can also use your UFC Fight Pass to stream the preliminaries. Here also a PPV package is a must for watching the main event live.

Watching the bouts in Canada

In Canada, TSN is the official broadcaster for the UFC fights. TSN TV will be broadcasting the preliminaries live for free. PPV is required for the main event here too.

Reddit: How to watch the UFC fights?

If you are looking to stream the UFC 252 live on an online platform then Reddit is the way to go. First make a free Reddit account. Then search for any subreddit posts related to UFC 252. Many live stream links are posted by people attending the matches but pulled down simultaneously. If you are in luck, you can find a link that will let you stream the matches absolutely free of cost!