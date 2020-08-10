Global Hyperthermia systems Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Hyperthermia is a therapeutic method for the treatment of cancer cells and tumors. The therapy involves heating of tumor up to 42°C, along with the standard therapy named as, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Hyperthermia systems are used for the treatment of tumors, resisting the follow on medical procedures or when the tumor gets relapsed. Hyperthermia systems heat the tumor through focused electromagnetic (EM) waves without damaging the neighboring tissues. Hyperthermia increases the sensitivity of tumor cells to chemotherapy. The hyperthermia system treatment along with the standard therapies reduce the tumor size and separate out the tumor from the surrounding tissues thus enabling the surgical removal of tumor. According to the research conducted by world health organization, tumor is the second leading cause of death worldwide. The number of deaths recorded in low and medium income countries is much more than in the developed countries. Clinical studies suggests that the hyperthermia system’s medical application in combination with other therapies advances the treatment of tumors and improves the quality of life with increased survival rate of patients.

Hyperthermia systems are commonly used for the treatment of head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, skin cancer, soft tissue sarcoma and chest wall relapses of breast cancer. The treatment involves heating of tumor at 106°C to 108°C for one hour. The heat causes increase in the blood flow and oxygen to the susceptible area making the cancer cells prone to death. Hyperthermia systems are used along with radiation therapy or chemotherapy for increasing the efficiency of cancer treatment.

With the increased focus for the medical treatment of various types of cancer cells and tumor with perception of reducing the overall death rate, the global hyperthermia system market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The reliability of system, virtually painless procedure, and improved survival rate of the patients suffering from hard-to-treat or recurring cancer are some factors facilitating the growth of hyperthermia system market globally. Infection, blood clot, blistering, damage to skin or bleeding are some factors that may limit the overall growth of hyperthermia system market. High cost and less popularity of the therapy, in under developed and developing countries are the restraining factors in the growth of hyperthermia system market globally. The key driver of the hyperthermia system market is the effectiveness of the treatment by reducing the growth of cancer cell.

The global hyperthermia system market is segmented on the basis of technology, modality, end user and geography.

On the basis of technology, the global hyperthermia system market is segmented as:

External Heat Delivery System

Internal Heat Delivery System

On the basis of modality, the global hyperthermia system market is segmented as:

Portable System

Fixed System

On the basis of location, the global hyperthermia system market is segmented as:

Local Hyperthermia

Regional Hyperthermia

Whole body Hyperthermia

On the basis of end user,

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

Increasing number of players in the hyperthermia system market is increasing the competition. The research and development activities with continuous innovation & improvisation of the technique helps in driving the market ahead. The hyperthermia system market on the basis of location is segmented as local hyperthermia, regional deep hyperthermia and whole body hyperthermia, depending on the requirement. The local body hyperthermia is dominating the market.

Geographically, the global hyperthermia system market is segmented into five key regions viz., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market of hyperthermia system owing to the large number of service providers and presence of skilled professionals. Europe is the second to hold the largest share in the global market of hyperthermia system because of good reimbursement scenario and healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific followed by Middle Eastern countries are anticipated to be the growing segment in the hyperthermia system market due to increasing incidences of cancer patients and increased focus on proper health.

The major key players in the global hyperthermia system market are Pyrexar Medical Inc., Medica S.p.A., Cincinnati Sub Zero, Thermofield, Inc., Memorial Health Services and Dr. Sennewald Medizintechnik GmbH.

