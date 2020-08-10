Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Hereditary cancer testing is a process of identifying an inherited gene mutation that increases the risk of cancer development. It mainly includes predictive genetic testing and clinical DNA sequencing, in predictive genetic testing, patient’s family history is analyzed for any inherited mutation from ancestry. In DNA sequencing, entire DNA or genome of an individual is analyzed. It is useful for testing many genetic mutations at a time. Here are few hereditary cancers namely: bowel cancer, breast cancer, kidney cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, retinoblastoma, thyroid cancer, womb cancer and others. The basic hereditary cancer testing is similar to other cancers and it mainly includes lab tests, imaging procedures, and biopsy. Lab test mainly includes analysis of blood, urine and other body fluids for identification of abnormal cell growth. Imaging procedures like CT scan, nuclear scan, ultrasound, MRI, PET scan, and x-rays are used to identify tumor growth in the body. A biopsy is used to diagnosis of cancer and biopsy can be done with either the needle, endoscope or surgery. The cancer testing mainly depends on patient population and severity of hereditary cancer.

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising prevalence of hereditary cancer due to mutations in the genes is one factor which influencing early detection of hereditary cancer. So, it is the prime requisite for early detection of hereditary cancer which drives the robust growth of the hereditary cancer testing market. The severity is also very high when compared to other cancers if hereditary cancer is left undiagnosed in the early stages and it increases the risk of mortality. DNA sequencing is a cost-effective and more efficient than traditional methods. Because in DNA sequencing multiple gene-panels is used to test many inherited mutations at a time. But in the traditional method, at a time only one gene mutation can be analyzed and it increases error and time for testing. So, increasing demand for rapid diagnostics for early detection of hereditary cancer testing acts as a driver in the burgeoning growth of the hereditary cancer testing market.

Due to difficulties in accessing the complete genomic data for early detection and prevention acts as a restraint in the growth of the hereditary cancer testing market

Hereditary cancer testing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Diagnosis Type

Biopsy

Imaging

Others

Segmentation based on End Users

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market: Market Overview

Global Hereditary cancer testing market witnessed rapid growth due to rising demand for non-invasive techniques for detection of hereditary cancer. Even though the demand increasing for non-invasive techniques, histopathological detection acts as a golden standard for diagnosis of hereditary cancer. The manufacturers of hereditary cancer diagnostics are mainly concentrated on technological advancements to increase the reliability of the tests. Increasing government funding for improvement of rapid diagnostics and rising concerns of hereditary cancer are driving the growth of the hereditary cancer testing market. The future of hereditary cancer testing market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market: Region-wise Overview

Global hereditary cancer testing market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global hereditary cancer testing Market due to the high prevalence among the patient population, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the presence of strong players. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the fastest growing market in hereditary cancer testing market due to the rising awareness. Economic conditions in the Asia-Pacific drives the global hereditary cancer testing market to new heights. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region also showed significant growth due to growing healthcare concerns and changing government policies in these regions.

Hereditary cancer testing Market

The end users are major players like hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers are the major stakeholders in the global hereditary cancer testing market. The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey health benefits of hereditary cancer testing market.

