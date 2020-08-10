Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2017 – 2025

Continuous passive motion devices are used to ensure proper motion of limb, particularly, of the leg or arm. Continuous passive motion devices are used in the first stage of rehabilitation following the traumas and soft tissue medical procedure. These devices aims at continuous and repeated motion of joints in a structured range of motion. Continuous passive motion devices are in great demand owing to their wide range of applications in various medical fields involving children, bariatric patients and for reconstruction from joint surgery as in the anterior cruciate ligament ACL reconstruction and knee replacement. The increasing cases of traumas and joint replacement and the need to rehabilitate them all over the globe are facilitating the market for continuous passive motion devices. These devices improve long term functions, knee extensions in short or long term and also long term knee flexion. For the treatment of standard mobilization, continuous passive motion devices are useful. The daily treatment increases the mobility of affected joint. The continuous passive motion devices ensures safe exercise throughout the repair phase and healing of the distressed tissue and minimizes the postoperative pain with reduced chances of inflammation.

Continuous Passive Motion is postoperative technique designed to assist in recovery after the joint surgery. After the extensive surgery, if patient fails to freely move the joint, the joint becomes stiff and scar tissue appears, consequently resulting in a joint with restricted motion. Continuous passive motion refers to the movement of joint without using the patient’s muscles. Continuous passive motion devices are used after the surgery, both at home and in hospitals. The mechanical CPM device steadily moves the affected joint with the required arc of motion for prescribed period of time.

The global market for continuous passive motion devices is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with joint replacement, trauma or ligament reconstruction and also with increasing number of aging population. The growing concerns relating to health problems and the necessity to cure them is projected to drive the market in the forecast period. However, the critical reimbursement scenarios and the cost of the treatment are the factors that restrain the growth of continuous passive motion device market over the globe. The reliability, safe implication of the devices and wide range of medical application of continuous passive motion devices are the key drivers of the market.

The global market of continuous passive motion devices is segmented on the basis of application, indication, age group, modality, end user and geography.

Based on application, the global continuous passive motion devices market is segmented into the following:

Hip Joint

Knee Joint

Shoulder Joint

Ankle Joint

Temporal Mandibular Joint

Based on Indication, the global continuous passive motion devices market is segmented into the following:

Physical Disabilities

Neurological Therapy

Lower extremity Disabilities

Upper extremity Disabilities

Spinal cord injury

Based on age group, the global continuous passive motion devices market is segmented into the following:

Children below age 13

Adult

Geriatric

Based on modality, the global continuous passive motion devices market is segmented into the following:

Portable

Fixed

Based on end user, the global continuous passive motion devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Long Term Care Center

Nursing Facility

Home care

On the basis of application, the market of continuous passive motion device is largely dominated by knee joints. Key players are focused on introducing the products with pioneering formulas. The increased investment by the government organizations and public sectors to rehabilitate and overcome the disability, is expected to drive the market. The market of continuous passive motion device is segmented on the basis of age group into children, adults and geriatrics. Separate devices are available for the treatment of children and adults which facilitate the overall treatment. The continuous passive motion devices are used in hospitals, nursing facility, long term care centers and also at home.

By regional presence, the global continuous passive motion device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market of continuous passive motion devices globally, owing to the presence of reimbursement scenarios, health awareness and well-equipped machinery. The availability of better health facilities and skilled professionals makes Europe the second largest market of continuous passive motion devices. The increasing concern towards better healthcare system and the increasing prevalence of joint surgery in APAC region is anticipated to grow the advanced medical nutrition market in this region.

Some of the major key players in the global market of continuous passive motion devices are Furniss Corporation, Surgi-Care, Bio-Med Inc., BTL., Chattanooga, Chinesport Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment S.p.a Cap. Soc., Rimec S.r.l and Oped.

