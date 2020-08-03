Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2016 – 2024

Skin is the largest organ of the human body. It is composed of three layers: epidermis-the outermost layer; dermis-contains sweat glands, hair follicles and connective tissue and hypodermis-made up of fat and connective tissue. The main functions of the skin includes protection, sensation and regulation. The skin acts as a barrier and provides protection against harmful chemicals, radiation, microorganism and changing environmental conditions. It also helps regulate body temperature and maintain fluid balance. Skin is an extensive network of nerve cells and contains various receptors to detect changes in the environment such as touch, pain, heat and cold. Damage to skin due to burn or trauma can disrupt all the vital functions performed by the skin.

Currently, topical antibiotics, skin grafting, wound dressings and tissue-engineered substitutes are available in the market that are used to treat skin-related disorders. A skin graft can be done by natural substitute such as amniotic membrane, potato peel or artificial material that includes synthetic polymer sheet, polymer foam or spray. These substitute helps in the healing process. Skin regeneration refers to the regrowth of the damaged skin from the remaining tissue. Stem cell therapy has a vital application in skin regeneration.

Dermal regeneration matrix device provides an appropriate environment that is necessary for the proliferation and differentiation of skin cells. It helps in triggering the body‘s own repair mechanism by cell signaling, that drive the matrix environment in wound healing process. Dermal regeneration matrix device is used to treat skin burns and is also finds application in reconstructive surgery for contractures (scars). The dermal regeneration matrix device is placed over the damaged skin which provides an environment for regeneration of new skin and tissue. The matrix is made of cow collagen, silicone and shark cartilage.

In 1996, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved integra dermal regeneration matrix device for treatment of burn injuries. In 2002, dermal regeneration matrix device was approved for use in reconstructive surgery for burn scars. About 30 million people in the U.S. are suffering from diabetes, of which 15% experience a diabetic foot ulcer in their lifetime. In January 2016, FDA approved the use of dermal regeneration matrix for treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). The usage of dermal regeneration matrix device is expected to expand the growth of dermal regeneration matrix device owing to increase usage in chronic foot ulcer.

Technological advancement and continued research in the development of artificial skin promises to bring more products to the marketplace. Increasing adoption of the device and long-term benefits associated with its application are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of the global dermal regeneration matrix device market over the forecast period. However, less awareness among the consumers and high cost of device are some of the key factors that could hamper growth of the market.

The global dermal regeneration matrix device is segmented on the basis of source, application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by source Cow Collagen Silicone Shark Cartilage

Segmentation by end user Hospitals Dermatology Centers

Segmentation by application Burn Trauma Reconstructive Surgery Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers



On the basis of source, the global dermal regeneration matrix device market is segmented into cow collagen, silicone and shark cartilage. On the basis of end user, the global dermal regeneration matrix device market is segmented into hospitals and dermatology centers. The hospital segment is expected to contribute significantly to the total market in terms of market share. According to World Health Organization, over 265,000 deaths are caused due to burns each year. The majority of the burn cases occur in low and middle-income countries. Injuries such as traffic collisions, falls, burns, drowning, poisoning and others are expected to kills around five million people worldwide. Thus, the demand for dermal regeneration growth matrix is expected to be high in the low and middle-income countries over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global dermal regeneration matrix device market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major players in the global dermal regeneration matrix device market include Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Platelet BioGenesis, Avita Medical, Stratatech, Organogenesis Inc., Smith & Nephew, Inc., ACell Inc., Symatese and others.

