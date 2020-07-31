Recycled Cardboard Market Size & Share to See Modest Growth Through 2030

Recycled Cardboard: Introduction

The global recycled cardboard market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for recycled cardboard in the packaging industry. Recycled cardboard is widely used in sustainable packaging, as it is non-toxic, biodegradable, and water soluble.

Key Drivers of Global Recycled Cardboard Market

Cardboard, also known as old corrugated cardboard, is a readily recyclable material. Recycled cardboard is commonly used in supermarkets, restaurants, and other food service businesses for products such as ice-packed produce and meat, because the wax protects the cardboard from becoming soggy and breaking down.

Paper waste accounts for nearly 40% of all waste in the U.S., and paper production contributes significantly to deforestation, as well as air, water, and land pollution. Paper and cardboard products that end up in landfills release methane gas when they start to decompose, further contributing to environmental pollution. However, of late, between 60% and 85% of all paper products, including cardboard, have been recycled. Recycling cardboard is a simple and effective way to reduce the amount that ends up in landfills, and lower the number of trees used in paper manufacturing.

Recycled cardboard creates 35% less water pollution and 74% less air pollution than ‘virgin’ paper pulp, thus making it significantly more sustainable. It can be recycled up to five times, after which it can still be used as compost or animal bedding. Furthermore, most cardboards do not undergo any bleaching process, thereby reducing the environmental damage caused by toxic chemical runoff at paper mills.

Packaging Application Segment to Create Lucrative Opportunities

In terms of value and volume, the packaging segment accounted for significant share of the global recycled cardboard market in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, due to growth of the packaging industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Recycled cardboard is a high-quality material that can be used as packaging material in boxes. Cardboard can be recycled many times, s it does not lose its strength.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Recycled Cardboard Market

Based on region, the global recycled cardboard market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of value and volume, Europe accounted for significant share of the global recycled cardboard market in 2019. It is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to stringent regulations imposed by the European Union on plastic recycling. Many countries in the European Union have started recycling plastic or any type of waste to reduce garbage.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to be attractive regions of the global recycled cardboard market during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Market

