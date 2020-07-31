Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Active Underbody Panels Market:

Active Underbody Panels Market: Introduction

An active underbody panel system consist of a frame arrangement that is located under the vehicle. The underbody panel system helps improve the aerodynamic flow of air under the vehicle. A better way to improve the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle is to improve vehicle aerodynamics and reduce the weight of the vehicle. The air flow through the underbody may affect vehicle fuel-efficiency.

Active underbody panels help to minimize the exterior and interior noise levels, which provides comfort while driving. This is anticipated to propel the active underbody panels market across the globe.

Key Drivers of Active Underbody Panels Market

Rise in vehicle production integrated with increasing number of safety features across the globe is likely to propel the active underbody panels market across the globe. An active underbody panels help to improve the aerodynamic flow of air under the vehicle which helps to increase the vehicle fuel efficiency however, increase in demand for fuel efficient vehicle would help to boost the active underbody panels market across the globe.

Rising number of road crashes is estimated to be a major factor that fuels the demand for active body panels across the globe. Additionally, an increase in sale and production of vehicles is projected to propel the active body panels market across the globe. Major vehicle manufacturers are trying to develop materials that minimize vehicle damage, which is likely to fuel the active underbody panels market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global active underbody panels market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global active underbody panels market due to a rise in the demand for vehicles across the region. Europe has the presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the underbody panel, which is likely to propel the active underbody panels market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global active underbody panels market due to an increase in the demand for safety features in vehicles across the region. Presence of major underbody panels manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the active underbody panels market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Active Underbody Panels Market

The global active underbody panels market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the active underbody panels market are:

