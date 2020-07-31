Lactic Acid Drinks Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Global Lactic Acid Drinks Market Overview

Lactic acid drinks are derived from yogurt that is processed into beverages by adding sugar, stabilizer, flavors and colours. There are two types of lactic acid drinks namely lactic drinks and pasteurized lactic drinks. Pasteurized lactic drinks are manufactured by pasteurizing fermented milk. Proteins in lactic acid drinks are appropriately stabilized in order to avoid sedimentation and separation during the shelf life. It is achieved by addition of pectin in the same and standardizing, which avoids whey separation at the top and casein separation at the bottom. Lactic acid drinks consists of lactic acid bacteria which is also known as good bacteria. Presence of lactic acid bacteria in human intestines improves digestion, synthesizes vitamins, strengthen immunity cells and avoids infection.

Global Lactic Acid Drinks Market Segmentation

Lactic acid drinks market can be segmented on the basis of type, drink type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the lactic acid drinks market is segmented into traditional lactic acid drinks and cultured lactic acid drinks. On the basis of distribution channel, lactic acid drinks market is segmented in hyper/super market, retail stores, specialty outlets, online and others. Among the distribution channel segment, hyper/super market segment accounted for around 50.0% market share. And online selling is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Global Lactic Acid Drinks Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global lactic acid drinks industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the global lactic acid drinks market during the forecast period in terms of revenue share and consumption. Japan is the largest consumer of lactic drinks across the globe. The Asia-Pacific lactic acid drinks market is closely followed by the North American lactic acid drinks market that is further followed by the European lactic acid drinks market. The European lactic acid drinks market is projected to be the fastest growing market across the globe during the forecast period. The developing economies are expected to depict increasing demand for lactic acid drinks with the rise in global usage of the same as a key food ingredient.

Global Lactic Acid Drinks Market Drivers

The major factors driving the market for lactic acid drinks across the globe include growing number of end-use applications in the beverage industry, and favorable regulatory scenario for environment friendly products among others. Changing consumer diet preferences coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits of lactic acid bacteria and lactic acid drinks is expected to fuel the growth of the global lactic acid drinks market during the forecast period. Leading players in the lactic acid drinks market are constantly innovating lactic drinks through various advanced technology and their scientific breakthroughs are expected to support the growth of the global lactic acid drinks market during the forecast period.

Global Lactic Acid Drinks Market Players

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global lactic acid drinks market includes Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Group Danone, Corbion, Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., Galactic, and Musashino Chemical (China) Co. Ltd. The companies are emphasizing on research & development and product development in order to gain market share in the competitive lactic acid drinks market. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is one of the leading players in the global lactic acid drinks market and is engaged in the production, development, and distribution of a variety of Calpis drinks across the globe