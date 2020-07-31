Microcars Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2030

Cole of Duty

Global Industrial Pumps Market: Overview

Industrial pumps are utilized extensively for applications across the globe. Industrial pumps are typically heavy-duty process pumps. These are mainly used for pumping out various kinds of products, such as sludge, petroleum, water, slurry or food, chemicals, wastewater, and oil. There are two types of pumps utilized for industrial use, such as positive displacement pumps and centrifugal pumps.

The pumps industry is estimated to experience development in the forthcoming years. This is due to a rising demand for technological advanced pumps and applications of end user. The industrial sectors, for example, chemicals & petrochemicals, water & wastewater, oil & gas, and many more., are the reasons for development in the market in the forthcoming years. And, it is projected to have higher demand for pumps around the globe.

Global Industrial Pumps Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the industrial pumps market are:

  • On December 2017, a major ferry port in Kent, Dover declares their plan to spin off Wellsite business into industry-driven public company.
  • On March 2014, the US-based Flowserve Corporation, a manufacturer of flow control products essential for chemical, power, and oil industries, established its modern pump production base at Myleripalayam in Coimbatore.

There are some major companies operating in the industrial pumps market which include Iwaki America Inc., ITT Corporation, Vaughan Company Inc., SPX Flow Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc.

The partnership establishment is a major trend that can be seen across the industrial pumps market. Global companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolio, which can be done by acquiring medium and small-scale industries. Therefore, in the forthcoming years, an intense competition can be seen among the players operating in the market.

Global Industrial Pumps Market: Drivers & Restraints

The demand for industrial pumps differs depending on the economy. In case of an emerging economy then the demand for industrial pumps is increasing because of improving infrastructure and urbanization. And in case of an emerging economy, the demand for industrial pumps is rising with improvements happening in  manufacturing processes. Additionally, constant drilling processes in oil producing areas like Middle East is driving the demand for the industrial pumps market too. Also, wastewater and gas industry are major factors boosting the economy of the industrial pumps market. The oil and gas industry of the U.S. uses hydraulic fracturing which is booming the demand for process equipment in the industrial pumps market.

The global manufacturers of the industrial pumps market are in threat reason being in developing economies the non-industrial pumps manufacturers are entering into the segment and taking benefits from their own distribution network and production base already functioning. However, increasing demand for replacements grows the chance for global manufacturers in the industrial pumps market to provide the consumers with aftermarket parts and services. This replaced segment will drive and possess less threat to the global producers of the industrial pumps market.

Global Industrial Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the region across the globe, Asia Pacific is leading the industrial pumps market and it is expected to lead in the forthcoming years. This due to most parts of the Asia Pacific are still developing economies, such as India and China. For example, FDI wants to invest in oil and gas industry of India and its government has passed a policy for the promoting it. This investment will automatically boom the demand for industrial pumps and the manufacturing of polymers and petrochemicals will rise. Hence, it will bolster the demand for the industrial pumps market in India.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

  • Market segments and sub-segments
  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
  • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

  • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
  • Important changes in market dynamics
  • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
  • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
  • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Microcars Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2030

Microcars Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global Microcars market is projected to reach ~US$ 12.7 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. Growing environmental concerns, increasing fuel prices, and traffic congestion globally have laid emphasis on improving transportation facilities. Thus, vehicle manufacturers are focusing on the development of comfortable, affordable, and fuel-efficient small vehicles. This is likely to boost the microcars market during the forecast period.

Rapid increase in vehicle penetration in developing countries and rise in investment in research & development activities are key factors that are estimated to drive the global microcars market during the forecast period. The microcars market is likely to perform well soon due to the rise in the demand for hybrid cars in Asia Pacific, owing to their affordability as well as low maintenance, along with the decrease in the micro electric vehicle’s battery cost, which is likely to propel microcars market in Asia Pacific.

Rise in government initiatives for the development of microcars as well as vehicle manufacturers are integrating advance technology, including advance drive assist (ADAS) and connected vehicle, which is likely to enhance the microcars market across the globe. Moreover, in the U.K., the government offers several tax benefits to people who use microcars. Increase in smart car culture among the young population, rise in export opportunities for microcar manufacturers, and a surge in disposable income are anticipated to boost the microcars market across the globe.

Expansion of Microcars Market

The surge in trade volume, owing to rising bilateral trade among countries is projected to boost the microcars market during the forecast period. China witnessed a surge in both general trade volume and proportion, rising to 15.66 trillion Yuan. China trade volume accounted for 56.4% of total foreign trade. Major trading partners of China are the U.S., the European Union, and ASEAN. Exports of China to the U.S. further rose by 15.2% year-on-year. Based on drive, the global microcars market has been segmented into 2WD/1WD and AWD. AWD is likely to be highly lucrative segment during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rise in use of sports utility vehicles and increased need for stability and control of vehicle. Legislation regarding AWD in vehicles across developed countries, including the U.S., China, and Japan, is likely to boost the microcars market. In terms of fuel type, the electric segment dominated the market, as an increase in the demand for electric vehicles due to enactment of emission regulations is driving the demand for microcars. Moreover, major vehicle manufacturers are likely to shut down the production of diesel engines due to the enactment of stringent rules and regulation regarding emission, which is estimated to boost the demand for electric microcars. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the microcars market across the globe.

Regional Analysis of Microcars Market

In terms of region, the global microcars market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominated the global microcars market in 2019. It is anticipated to hold a leading share during the forecast period due to the rise in sales and production of vehicles in China and ASEAN. Thus, rise in demand for electric vehicles across the Asia Pacific is anticipated to further boost the microcars market in the region. Prominent players operating in the global microcars market include BMW AG., Mazda Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. , Daimler AG, Group PSA., Honda Motor Company, LIGIER Group., Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault SA, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd., Piaggio & C. Spa, Subaru, and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Global Microcars Market: Segmentation

  • Microcars Market, by Fuel Type
  • Microcars Market, by Wheel
  • Microcars Market, by Drive
  • Microcars Market, by Region
  • Petrol/ Diesel
  • Hybrid
  • Electric
  • Others (Alternate Fuel)
  • 3-wheel Microcar
  • 4-wheel Microcar
  • 2WD/1WD
  • AWD
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

