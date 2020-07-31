Impact of COVID-19 on Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer Market

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer: Introduction

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate analysis is a type of blood test used to measure how quickly red blood cells settle at the bottom of a test tube containing blood sample

The erythrocyte sedimentation rate is a non-specific measure of inflammation in the body. The rate at which red blood cells sediment is noted for the detection of inflammatory diseases in patients. Higher the sedimentation rate, higher the possibility of presence of inflammatory diseases. If sedimentation rate is slower, then it indicates the presence of other blood disorders such as polycythemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukocytosis.

This test is primarily performed to detect if a patient has inflammatory disorders such as arthritis, vasculitis, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel diseases

Sedimentation rate analyzers are used to measure the sedimentation rate which provides results in a few seconds. The three basic types of sedimentation rate analyzer are: automated, semi-automatic, and manual.

Global Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer Market: Key Drivers

The global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market is primarily driven by high prevalence and increase in incidence rate of inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, osteoarthritis, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis.

An estimated 7.5 million people are affected by inflammatory bowel disease across the globe. Moreover, the global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is 3 cases per 10,000 population. The global prevalence of psoriasis is around 125 million. Hence, large number of people suffering from inflammatory disorders is one of the key factors likely to drive the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market during the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements in sedimentation analyzer devices, rapidly expanding health care infrastructure in developing countries, and geographic expansion of top players to tap emerging markets are likely to propel the global market during the forecast period.

Automatic Erythrocyte Analyzers Segment to Dominate Global Market

Based on product type, the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market can be divided into automatic erythrocyte analyzer, semi-automatic erythrocyte analyzer, and manual erythrocyte sedimentation analyzer. The automatic sedimentation rate analyzer segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Advantages offered by automatic sedimentation analyzers such as reduced turnaround time, less manual operations, more accurate & precise outcomes, and overall improved work efficiency are likely to contribute to dominant share of the erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzers segment during the forecast period.

Diagnostic Laboratories Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of end-user, the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to dominate the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market during the forecast period.

Large number of diagnostic laboratories across the globe, large blood sample volume for testing in these facilities, and rapidly increasing number of diagnostic laboratories across the globe are anticipated to contribute to dominant share of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer Market to Grow at Rapid Pace

In terms of region, the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by 2027.

High prevalence of hematological disorders among people in the U.S., technological advancements in erythrocyte sedimentation analyzers, and rise in demand for automatic erythrocyte sedimentation analyzer factors are likely to drive the market in North America from 2019 to 2027

The erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of patients with hematological disorders in densely populated countries such as India, China, and South Korea, rapidly growing medical laboratory industry, and overall improving health care infrastructure

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market is highly consolidated, with a small number of leading players accounting for major share of the market in respective regions. Key players operating in the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market are:

Sysmex Corporation

TRANSASIA Bio Medicals Ltd.

Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

ALCOR Scientific, Inc.

Perlong Medical

BPC Biosed Srl

SFRI

