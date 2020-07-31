ECU Market for Autonomous Vehicles Growth Outlook Beyond 2030

ECU Market for Autonomous Vehicles: Introduction

Electronic control unit (ECU) is designed to regulate and carry out the operations of the vehicle’s electronic systems including anti-lock brake system, lane deviation warning system, and fuel injection setup system. The ECU takes inputs from different parts of the vehicle, depending on their function. For instance, the airbags receive inputs from the crash sensor.

Introduction of connected vehicles, where the ECU is an integral part, boosts the ECU market for autonomous vehicles. In 1970, the ECU was introduced in the automotive industry, which marked a revolution in the automobile industry.

Key Drivers of ECU Market for Autonomous Vehicles

Rise in vehicle production integrated with growing safety standards across the globe is likely to propel the automotive ECU market for autonomous vehicles. Increase in integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous vehicles. However, the ECU plays a vital role in the functioning of advanced safety features such as anti-lock braking system, airbags, and the vehicle control system. This is anticipated to boost the ECU market for autonomous vehicles across the globe.

Rise in integration of infotainment systems in vehicles is likely to propel the ECU market for autonomous vehicles across the globe. Rise in vehicle electrification across the globe is likely to boost the ECU market for autonomous vehicles across the globe. Increase in adoption of advanced features in vehicles, including traffic control system, lane departure warning system, and blind spot monitoring system, is anticipated to propel the ECU market for autonomous vehicles across the globe.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Autonomous Vehicles ECU Market, Request for a Sample

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global ECU market for autonomous vehicles