Detailed examination of the Milk Permeate Powder Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2016 – 2024

Permeates are dairy ingredients derived from milk or whey by removal of proteins and other components through separation techniques. They are also called as solids of dairy products. Permeates mainly constitutes lactose with small percentage of minerals and vitamin compounds of milk. Milk permeate is obtained as a co-product after production of milk derivatives such as unfiltered milk, protein isolate and protein concentrate. Milk permeate is spray dried to obtain milk permeate powder. The composition of milk and whey permeate are same, however their organoleptic properties are different. Since, milk permeate powders are obtained from milk, it has a consistent flavour and is clean as compared to whey permeates. Milk permeate powders are used in wide range of applications as an alternative for milk powder or skim milk. They are also used for milk standardisation. There are government regulations to ensure that milk and milk products abide to certain food standards to ensure quality and safety of food. However, the composition of milk differ based on seasonal and regional factors. Therefore, to meet government regulations and consumer expectation, dairy manufacturers use milk permeate powders to standardise protein and fat levels of milk.

Milk Permeate Powder Market: Drivers and Restraints

The use of milk permeate powder as cost-effective alternatives to improve the flavour and functional properties of food is the major driver for the growth of global permeate powder market. Milk permeate powder have umami effect, due to which it enhances the flavour and eliminates use of other flavour enhancing ingredients. Milk permeate powders are also used for milk standardisation, which is expected to boost the growth of global milk permeate powder market. The rising consumer health concern and the growing trend of buying nutrition rich food products among consumers, is anticipated to drive the global milk permeate powder market.

However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of permeates, among consumers in emerging countries is expected to hamper the growth of global milk permeate powder market.

Milk Permeate Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global milk permeate powder market can be segmented as follows:-

Baked Goods

Soups and Sauces

Seasoning Mixes

Meats

Confectioneries

Beverages

Dairy Food

Milk Permeate Powder Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global milk permeate powder market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America accounts for major share in global milk permeate powder market. In North America, U.S. milk permeate powder market accounts for significant share. This is attributed to the increasing number of permeate manufacturers and the growing interest for the use of permeates in food and beverage industries in the region. Europe is anticipated to project high CAGR during the forecast period as the region accounts for significant share in global milk ingredients market. APAC is expected to record high growth rate during the forecast period. The rising population in the region, has led to increasing demand for dairy products. APAC has a major share in the import market of dairy ingredients, which is expected to boost the growth of milk permeate powder market in the region. MEA and Latin America are expected to register moderate CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for dairy products in these regions.

Milk Permeate Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global milk permeate powder market are as follows:

Idaho Milk Products

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Van Lee Melkprodukten Barneveld BV

Interfood Holding b.v.

LACTALIS Ingredients

Hoogwegt

Batory Foods

