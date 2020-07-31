Covid-19 Impact on Military Smart Textiles Market- Competitive Dynamics, Growth, Recent Developments, and Forecasts to 2027

Global Military Smart Textiles Market: Highlights

Smart textiles are intelligent textile structures or fabrics that can sense and react to environmental stimuli, which may be mechanical, thermal, chemical, biological, and magnetic, amongst others

Smart textiles are becoming more integrated with service ecosystems that go beyond the current horizontal textile value chain. This is expected to extend the material and tangible properties of smart textiles to intangible properties from services such as the ability to measure and store data and change the functionality of a material over time.

Key Drivers of Global Military Smart Textiles Market

Smart textiles are extensively used by army officials across the globe. Textile-based materials equipped with nanotechnology and electronics play a key role in the development of technologically advanced military uniforms and materials. Active and intelligent textiles, integrated with electronics, have the capacity to improve a soldier’s performance by sensing and adapting themselves to the preset state, and responding to the situational need.

Smart technologies aim to help armed forces perform everything they need to do with a less number of devices and load. Smart textiles provide uniforms with a single, central power source. This allows soldiers to carry one battery instead of many and cut the number of cables required for their kit.

Global Military Smart Textiles Market: Application Segment

Based on application, the global military smart textiles market can be segmented into camouflage, energy harvest, temperature monitoring & control, protection & mobility, health monitoring, and others

The camouflage segment is projected to account for major share of the global military smart textiles market by 2027

Expanding at a healthy growth rate, energy harvest, temperature monitoring & control, and health monitoring segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period

In terms of volume, the others segments is anticipated to expand at a moderate to high pace in the near future

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Military Smart Textiles Market

In terms of region, the global military smart textiles market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Supportive government regulations in China and India aimed at promoting investments in their respective textile manufacturing sectors are expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. China is a leading producer and exporter of raw textiles and garments globally. Textile is a prominent industry in China. The textile industry is booming in the country due to the low cost of labor, inexpensive land, supportive government policies, large domestic consumer market, and abundant availability of human resource. Expansion of the textile industry in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, is projected to propel the military smart textiles market in the region in the near future.

The Government of India has been investing significantly in the Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) and Technology Upgradation Fund schemes to encourage more private equity and to train the workforce

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominates the global military smart textiles market. It is followed by North America and Europe. The textile industry in Canada is well established. Growth in the textile industry in the country is projected to fuel the military smart textiles market in North America.

The textile sector accounts for 6% of employment in total manufacturing in Europe. Expansion in the textile industry in Europe is anticipated to boost the military smart textiles market in the region.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The textile industry in Mexico has been expanding steadily. The textile sector in Middle East & Africa has been witnessing an increase in investments. These factors are likely to drive the demand for military smart textiles in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global Military smart textiles market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global military smart textiles market include:

Advanced Fabric Technology LLC

BAE Systems plc

BeBop Sensors

TenCate Fabrics – EU.

Mide Technology Corporation

Outlast Technologies LLC

WL Gore & Associates Inc

