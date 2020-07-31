Automotive Chassis System Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2027

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market (Component: Suspension ball joints, Cross-axis joints, Tie-rods, Stabilizer links, Control arms, Knuckles and hubs; Chassis system: Front axle, Rear axle, Corner axle, and Active Kinetic control; Vehicle type: Passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, Off Road Vehicle, Construction equipment vehicle, Farm Vehicles- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.” According to the report, the global Automotive Chassis systems market is projected to surpass US$ 95 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 3 % during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market:

According to the report, the global Automotive Chassis systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3%, with rise in global production of vehicle

Revival of economy with rapid industrialization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World is anticipated to drive the automotive chassis system market during the forecast period

Expansion of Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market

There has been an increase in construction activities in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and RoW. These construction activities depend highly on construction equipment vehicles. HCVs, and LCVs are also required for the transportation of raw materials from one point to another. Thus, these manufacturers of construction equipment vehicles need to constantly design the chassis system to suit the needs of construction activities in that particular area. This would fuel the demand for automotive chassis systems, thereby driving the market in the near future

Manufacturers of automotive chassis systems are investing significantly in research and development for innovation of the latest composite components. This would help in the manufacture of automotive chassis systems that are lighter and stronger. Latest innovative features such as automotive chassis sensors for the detection of any kind of malfunctioning of any of the components used in the automotive chassis system market are driving the market

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market: