Analysis of COVID-19 Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market

Spirometry Gains Popularity as Clinical Standard for Development of Wearable Sensors

High prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs) are some of the major factors driving the demand for respiratory monitoring devices. Hence, manufacturers in the respiratory monitoring devices market are innovating in wearable strain sensors for effective management of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs). They are increasing efforts to introduce wearable sensors capable of providing measurements on respiration rate (RR) as well as volume with high fidelity. In order to offer more convenience to patients, manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities of disposable wearable sensors.

Companies in the respiratory monitoring devices market landscape are increasing R&D activities to develop wearable sensors that are capable of detecting respiration under various ambulatory conditions. These sensors are built on the technology of medical grade continuous spirometers. As such, spirometers record third-highest revenue in the respiratory monitoring devices market. The spirometers product segment is expected to reach value of ~US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are innovating in the spirometry technology for the development of innovative wearable sensors.

Polysomnography Devices Help in Assessing Sleep-related Breathing Events to Validate New Algorithms

Polysomnography (PSG) is considered as the gold standard to receive data on respiration and sleep patterns. Companies in the respiratory monitoring devices market are increasing their efforts to develop PSG sensors that provide a wealth of information to healthcare providers. Though methods of automatic analysis are available in the healthcare industry, skilled technicians typically opt for PSG. Signal analysis and machine learning are key factors boosting the adoption of PSG in the healthcare industry. Manufacturers are increasing their research efforts in the two domains to help healthcare providers capture complex information and patterns of patients.

Moreover, new parameters for diagnosis and symptom severity are fueling the adoption of signal analysis and machine learning to enhance the outcomes via PSG. Companies in the respiratory monitoring devices market are introducing the technology of automatic detection in PSG to assess sleep-related breathing events of patients. They are making available conventional PSG sensors and new devices to identify pathological phenomena of sleep-related breathing events. Manufacturers are taking the help of well-characterized datasets to validate new algorithms related to respiratory diseases.

Miniaturized Capnometers Enable CO2 Measurement in Home Care Settings

The revenue of capnographs is not as significant as other products in the respiratory monitoring devices market, but innovations in capnometers are triggering segment growth. For instance, product and design development consultancy, Wideblue, revealed their new personal capnometer device for Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited (CRiL), a respiratory solutions company.

Companies in the respiratory monitoring devices market are focusing on providing convenience of patients by increasing offerings in portable battery-powered capnometers to measure CO2. Since traditional capnometers in hospitals are bulky bedside machines, manufacturers are innovating in miniaturized capnometers that can be used as a patient’s personal respiratory monitor. As such, both hospital and home care end user segments of the in the respiratory monitoring devices market are projected for exponential growth. Hence, the introduction of personal capnometers can create incremental opportunities for manufacturers, as this novel device can be used at home.

Mobile Technology Drives Adoption of Pulse Oximeters

Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method for monitoring respiratory conditions and heart rate. Hence, manufacturers in the respiratory monitoring devices market are increasing their production capabilities to develop advanced pulse oximeters. As such, the pulse oximeters product segment of the respiratory monitoring devices market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 3.4 Bn by 2027. However, lack of training and resources has slowed down the adoption of pulse oximeters, especially in developing countries. Lack of training for healthcare professionals has led to increased death rates from anesthesia. Hence, manufacturers in the respiratory monitoring devices space are combining the technology of smartphones with pulse oximeters.

By aligning mobile phones with pulse oximeters, non-specialist healthcare workers can prevent and reduce death rates of patients suffering from airway and respiratory problems. This trend in the respiratory monitoring devices market has increased the use of pulse oximeters in hospitals and home care settings. Companies are innovating in the computing power of mobile phones and its other peripheral resources to offer low-cost standalone devices to users.

