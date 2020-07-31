Microcars Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2030

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Snapshot

Agri natural enemy pest control methods for biological control of pests are gathering traction in improving sustainability of agricultural production. The evolutionary force underpinning the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market has been the declining yields despite the rampant use of chemical pesticides over the past few years. Growing awareness of adverse effect of chemical pesticide to plants and to the whole pesticide is also boosting the market. According to an estimate, 10% of agricultural yields are destroyed pre-harvest.

An array of ecosystem services are growing in popularity on the back of their incredible potential in complex agricultural landscapes around the world. The approach encompasses methods to attain natural enemy biodiversity by giving predators a complement – the antagonistic relation between flying insects and birds is an instance of their utility. Various stakeholders in the agri natural enemy pest control market are pinning hopes on the fact that natural enemies of insect pests are beneficial for growers. Key ecosystem services in the agri natural enemy pest control market are importation, augmentation, and conservation. The key applications comprise the control of ants, beetles, birds, mosquitoes and flies, and rats and rodents.

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Growth Dynamics

The growing economic as well as ecological importance of naturally occurring biological agents in controlling pests in agriculture, forestry, and horticulture is a key factor driving the agri natural enemy pest control market. Key control agents employed are parasitoids, pathogens, bacteria, fungi, oomycota, and predators. Growing research that sheds light on how growers and farmers can harness natural enemy pest control methods has been accentuating the potential in the market. For instance, the methods have grown in effectiveness from better understanding the role of ecosystem service on multiple spatial scales. Over the past few years, they have adopted various methods such as providing shelter, pollen, and nectar to augment natural enemy biodiversity. Increased deployment of such methods by conservation biological control practitioners in developing and developed countries is fueling the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market.

The increasing complexity of farming landscape has upped the scope of the methods that fall under the ambit of agri natural enemy pest control. Moreover, new approaches in habitat management have also augmented the prospects of the agri natural enemy pest control market. In developed countries where substantial resources have been put in agriculture, fields can be engineered to attract complementary natural enemies.

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Notable Developments

Technologies that improve the stability of agri natural enemy pest control products is also boosting the market. To this end, agrochemical companies in recent years have come out with new formulations. The advent of bio-insecticide derived from live bacteria in the market is a case in point.

Several players are also entering into acquisitions of small players or are making strategic mergers and partnerships with their peers. The aims of such strategies by the leading players in the agri natural enemy pest control market are to consolidate their footholds in new geographies, facilitate product innovations, and gain a competitive edge over others in the coming years. Further, these moves augment the commercial scope of industry-leading commercial pest businesses around the world. A case in point is partnership between Bayer and AlphaBio Control.

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, the Oceania and North American countries emerged as early adopters of the agri natural enemy pest control methods. The adoption of organic farming methods augmented the scope of these regions in the agri natural enemy pest control. Recently, Asia Pacific is showing vast potential. Growing commercial interest of such approaches in agriculturists and farmers is boosting the regional prospect.

