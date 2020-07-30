Vertebral Body Replacement Devices Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018 – 2026

Vertebral body replacement (VBR) devices are used for insertion between vertebrae to aid surgical spinal stabilization and correction. A vertebral body replacement device is designed to replace and restore the height of part or overall vertebral body specifically that portion of the vertebra which bears weight or has been removed in order to treat tumors. These vertebral body replacement devices and implants allow anatomical matching along with restoration of standard spinal balance. These devices are intended to treat indications including vertebral tumor, anterior column fracture, and vertebral reconstruction after corpectomy. The introduction of new generation vertebral body replacement devices developed on expandable implant technology is projected to propel vertebral body replacement devices market growth over the coming years. For instance, recently in January 2019, Ulrich medical USA, Inc. a medical device has launched a vertebral body replacement device named Solidity™ for complicated spine applications. The vertebral body replacement devices market is categorized based on product type, material type, application type, and end user. Based on product type, the VBR Devices are classified into two types of fixed and flexible VBR systems. However, on the basis of application, the vertebral body replacement devices are intended to be used for cervical, lumbar, thoracic and spinal vertebral replacements.

A rise in the number of spinal surgeries owing to the growing prevalence of spinal surgical procedures that require resection of an overall vertebral body or adjacent intervertebral discs is anticipated to be one of the most prominent factors fueling the growth of vertebral body replacement devices market. Increasing preference for PEEK-based vertebral body replacement devices over metal-based is driving revenue generation in developing countries. The ability of flexible vertebral body replacement device – Implant, possessing stress-strain behavior throughout bending as well as compressive creep testing, coupled with the availability of titanium vertebral body replacement implant with adjustable height are some other factors that are further projected to drive the revenue generation in vertebral body replacement devices market. Moreover, advancing technology such as intervertebral height restoration for cervical, thoracic and lumbar vertebral body replacement is also driving the growth of vertebral body replacement devices market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with these VBR implants is restraining the vertebral body replacement devices market growth.

The global vertebral body replacement devices market is segmented on basis of product type, material type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Fixed Vertebral Body Replacement Devices Flexible Vertebral Body Replacement Devices

Segmentation by Material Type Titanium Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) Synthetic Polymer

Segmentation by Application Type Cervical Vertebral Body Replacement Spinal Vertebral Body Replacement Thoracic Vertebral Body Replacement Lumbar Vertebral Body Replacement

Segmentation by End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospitals Specialty Orthopedic Clinics



On the basis of product type, flexible vertebral body replacement devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its ability to exhibit a flexible range of motion thus applying less stress on the surrounding tissue in comparison to a rigid implant. Therefore, a flexible vertebral body replacement device is anticipated to dominate the vertebral body replacement devices market over the forecast period. However, the fixed vertebral body replacement devices segment registers the highest revenue share in vertebral body replacement devices market. Titanium-based vertebral body replacement devices generate more revenue as compared to the PEEK-based vertebral body replacement devices. However, an increase in demand for PEEK-based vertebral body replacement devices is expected to prevail in global vertebral body replacement devices market over the forecast period. Also, vertebral body replacement devices find major applications in thoracic and lumbar reconstruction mainly to treat symptoms of thoracolumbar spine tumors. Specialty orthopedic clinics are anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

North America and Europe cumulatively are anticipated to register the highest revenue share in global vertebral body replacement devices market on the account of the growing incidence of spinal injuries among people in the regions. The introduction of new generation vertebral body replacement device in the U.S. market for spine implant enables North America to hold the significant revenue share in vertebral body replacement devices market. North America is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the strong presence of medical device companies that are entirely focused on manufacturing and commercializing spinal implant technologies. North America is followed by Europe, wherein Europe registers the second largest revenue share in the global vertebral body replacement devices market throughout the forecast period. The growing incidence of spinal deformities and increasing incidence of spinal tumor across the population in Japan and China is expected to drive revenue growth in Asia Pacific vertebral body replacement devices market.

Some of the key players involved in global vertebral body replacement devices market are DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Ulrich medical USA, Inc., RSB Spine, LLC, JALEX Medical LLC, Victrex plc, Omnia Medical Services Co., Ltd. and others.