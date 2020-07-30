Unbleached Kraft Pulp Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

Unbleached Kraft Pulp Market: Overview

Unbleached kraft pulp is defined as a partially delignified pulp produced by incubation under specified conditions with ligninolytic fungi, which lowers the need for bleaching chemicals unbleached kraft paperboard is commonly used for attaining superior strength while packaging of heavy duty products. Unbleached kraft pulp is used to prepare kraft paperboard, which is 100% biodegradable. It is made of virgin as well as recycled pulp. Unbleached kraft pulp is ideal for printing purposes. The paperboard prepared using unbleached kraft pulp is highly preferred for industrial packaging, wherein goods are to be packed in bulk quantity.

Unbleached Kraft Pulp Market: Trends & Demand

Increase in construction activities and deterioration in quality of old corrugated containers (OCC) are propelling the unbleached kraft pulp market. Growth in consumer preference for unbleached products, shift toward stronger and lightweight packaging, and the recent disruption in the recovered fiber market in China are also augmenting the unbleached kraft pulp market. Additionally, increase in commodity grade packaging is boosting the unbleached kraft pulp market. On the other hand, the recent ban on import of mixed waste has compelled certain board manufacturers to switch to virgin fiber for a portion of their fiber requirement for unbleached kraft pulp. This is hampering the unbleached kraft pulp market. Availability of lesser number of substitutes is also adversely affecting the unbleached kraft pulp market.

Unbleached Kraft Pulp Market: Key Segments

Based on grade type, the unbleached kraft pulp market can be segmented into chemical pulp, non-wood pulp, mechanical & semi-chemical pulp, and others.

In terms of application, the unbleached kraft pulp market can be divided into corrugating materials, printing & writing, wrapping paper pulp, kraft paper pulp, carton board, tissue, newsprint, and others.

Unbleached Kraft Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the unbleached kraft pulp market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of the market owing to the rise in investments in the building & construction industry in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is followed by that in North America owing to the presence of major players in the region.

Global vendors are focusing on expanding their geographical presence by entering into mergers & acquisitions with local companies in emerging markets. There exists intense competition in the global unbleached kraft pulp market owing to the presence of large number of vendors.

Unbleached Kraft Pulp Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the unbleached kraft paper market include APP, ARAUCO, Fibria, and Suzano Pulp and Paper.

