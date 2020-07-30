Sales Projections for the Brain Health Supplements market after COVID 19 crisis

Supplements includes those products which are used to improve and enhance and any kind of deficiency in the human body. Supplements are offered to the consumers in the form of pills, capsules, softgels or in powdered or liquid form. Supplements can be segmented on the basis of type which includes herbal supplements and natural supplements. Furthermore, supplements can be segmented on the basis of application which includes beauty supplements, weight control supplements, dietary supplements, vitamin supplements, energy supplements, health supplements, weight gain supplements, probiotic supplements, memory supplements, high supplements and others. Brain health supplements comprises vitamins and nutritional benefits which helps in reducing stress, increasing concentration level, elevate mood or memory and protect against anxiety, depression and dementia. Today’s hectic lifestyle coupled with mental stress makes brain health supplement a great lifestyle product. Brain health supplements or boosters can be consumed in various forms like tablets, powders, capsules and others.

Brain health supplements market can be segmented on the basis of types which includes docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), vitamin D, vitamin B12, antioxidants, vinpocetine, bacopa monnieri and others.

Brain health supplements can be further segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes vitamin and health stores, drugstores, supermarkets, internet and others. Among all these distribution channel sell out of brain health supplements through drugstores is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Moreover, sell out through internet is expected to show a healthy double growth in the near future. The growth of online purchasing is supported by the increasing penetration of internet and rising concern for convenience among the consumers across the globe.

Global brain health supplements market is predicted to show a double digit growth during the forecast period. Among all the regions Asia Pacific is expected to be the most dominating market. The growing demand for brain health supplements in Asia Pacific is driven by specifically two demographics which includes old and the young population. Among all the countries in Asia Pacific, China and India collectively are expected to be the prominent contributor in the forecasted period. Moreover North America is also expected to be one of the major contributor followed by Europe. Market growth for brain health supplements in North America is boosted by rising public education for healthy leaving coupled with awareness among the people with the availability of brain fitness centres, brain fitness classes and brain fitness programmes.

The key trends driving the market growth of brain health supplements includes increasing awareness and parental concern towards enhancing their child potential. Furthermore, brain health supplements are used by variety of people for maintaining proper mental function and is certainly an important task to live a good life. Old age people use brain boosters due to age related mental decline. It is also helps sportsperson to get rid of strain caused by physical activity. Thus these consumers are also expected to boost the demand of brain supplements during the forecasted period. In addition, rising concern of people towards possessing healthy and fit lifestyle both mentally and physically is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Some of the key international players operating in the brain health supplements market include Cerebral Success, Vital Basics Inc, Onnit labs, Accelerated Intelligence and OptiMind among others.

However there are some restraining factors which is expected to hinder the market growth of brain health supplements which includes less awareness about the availability of product among the consumer. Moreover, these products are quite expensive and people in emerging regions do not considered it as an absolute necessity. Furthermore, many of the people perceive it as a product containing various side effects due to which people hesitate in consuming brain health supplements across the globe.