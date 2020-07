Respiratory Infectious Disease Treatment Market Latest Update Revenue by Applications, Types and Region 2020 to 2030 Research Report

Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market: Introduction

Respiratory infections are caused by virus, bacteria, or other microbes, which further infect the respiratory system including the lungs, throat, and airways. Spread of infections is often through mucus and saliva that is usually expelled when the person sneezes, coughs, or laughs. Virus or bacteria are also spread though droplets that are suspended in air, which causes respiratory infections. Furthermore, some people can be infected by exposure to virus or bacteria on surfaces, or by contact with contaminated hands.

Respiratory infectious diseases includes Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), pneumonia, influenza diseases, tuberculosis, whooping cough (Pertussis), enterobius, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recent pandemic resulting into widespread of the COVID 19 infections, across globe is a major factor boosting the need of the treatment of the same during forecast period. As per current statistics, in April 2020, 4.5 million people across globe are infected with COVID 19 diseases, and this is likely to impact the need of various drugs in managing the same condition. No treatment is currently available for this particular infectious disease; however, some drug classes are prescribed to manage the disease.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Treatment Market

Rise in prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, such as Coronavirus diseases, MERS, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tuberculosis, pertussis, and influenza, is projected to drive the global respiratory infectious disease treatment market. According to data published in January 2020, 2519 laboratory-con?rmed cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), were reported, which includes 866 associated deaths globally.

Majority of cases reported were from Saudi Arabia (2121 cases), including 788 related deaths with a higher fatality rate of 37.1%. Moreover, the emergence of COVID 19 pandemic has driven the demand for drugs to manage the disease. According to statistics, as of April 2020, there were around 3.45 million cases of COVID-19 globally, which drives the respiratory infections disease treatment marke

Rapid rise in burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma and other lung diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, is estimated to boost the respiratory infectious disease treatment market. Rise in COPD patient population and the number of people smoking is a key factor boosting the market of the respiratory infectious disease treatment.

North America to Lead Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market

In terms of region, the global respiratory infectious disease treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global respiratory infectious disease treatment market during the forecast period due to an increase in burden of COVID-19, well-developed health care infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, flu diseases, whooping cough, and other respiratory infections. This is anticipated to augment the Respiratory infectious disease treatment market in the region. COPD is considered to be the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., and fourth-leading cause of death across the world. According to an article published on Verywell Health, COPD affects around 11 million people in the U.S. and occurs in people over the age of 40. This statistics drives the demand for the treatment of respiratory infectious diseases.

Europe was the second-largest market for respiratory infectious diseases followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the rising prevalence of COPD disease in the region. For instance, according to the European Respiratory Nurses Association (ERNA), 259,000 people die of COPD each year in the EU. Moreover, rising cases of COVID 19 in Italy, Spain, U.K. and other countries across Europe is boosting the need for treatment of respiratory infectious diseases across the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and key players involved in manufacturing generic drugs for the treatment of the disease.

Key Players Operating in Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market

The global respiratory infectious disease treatment market is fragmented, owing to the presence of a large number of players. Major players operating in the global respiratory infectious disease treatment market are:

Mylan N.V

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories

Cipla Inc

Zydus Cadila

Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market: Research Scope

Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market, by Disease Type

Coronavirus Infections

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

Pneumonia

Influenza diseases

Tuberculosis

Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

Enterovirus

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market, by Drug Class

AntibioticsTetracyclines (Doxycycline)

β-lactam antibiotic (Amoxicillin)

Fluoroquinolone (Ciprofloxacin)

Aminoglycoside (Gentamicin)

Antimalarial (hydroxychloroquine)

BronchodilatorsShort-acting bronchodilators

Long-acting bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Others

Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Respiratory infectious disease treatment Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

EuropeGermany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin AmericaBrazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & AfricaGCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

