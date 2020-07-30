Reach Stacker Market Development and Opportunities with Forecast 2026

Reach stacker is a vehicle used for intermodal transportation of containers at airports, sea ports, or railway yards. Reach stacker is a container handling equipment that is able to lift or pick containers from ground, deck, or any surface and stack them or move them from one place to another. The reach stacker is superior to the forklift, as it is able to stack containers to greater heights and is able to stack containers to very far place on the basis of the lifting hand size and capacity of the reach stacker. Demand for reach stackers is rising at small terminals and with medium-sized ports. Development of ports and increase in exchange of goods among countries are key factors that are projected to propel the reach stacker market during the forecast period.

Increasing investment on improvement of quality and size of ports by countries is anticipated to boast the storage capacity of ports. However, countries are upgrading their ports and also investing on maintenance of ports, which in turn is projected to increase size of the ports which will directly increase capacity of container handling and the import & export capacity of container at the port. The trend that is gaining pace in the market is the incorporation of autonomous and semi-autonomous systems for the port equipment functions.

The co-ordination between the different systems and processes in real-time basis is increasing. Hence it is being projected that by the end of the forecast period, the manufacturing functions will be majorly dominated by the automated systems along with the help of latest technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT). Various other systems are also incorporated in the vehicles to guide them and arrange the containers properly and its designated place. Increase in the number of containers at ports and rise in global businesses that require container handling equipment are expected to drive the demand for reach stacker during the forecast period. Requirement of high capital investment is a major restraint of the reach stacker market.

The global reach stacker market can be segmented based on application, tonnage, drive type, end-user, and region. Based on application, the reach stacker market can be divided into loading/unloading trailers, stacking containers, and transporting components. In terms of tonnage, the reach stacker market can be bifurcated into high, medium, and low. Based on drive type, the reach stacker market can be bifurcated into diesel/gasoline type and battery type. In terms of end-user, the reach stacker market can be classified into sea-ports, airports, and railway yards.