Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

The appearance of drug-resistant strains of pseudomonas aeruginosa, leading to high mortality rates, have led to a large number of new approaches for the treatment of the associated infection. So much so, infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa are now considered a public health concern. Meanwhile, increasing antibacterial drug resistance has necessitated research and innovations in the antibacterial field, in general. According to statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., each year, more than 2 million infections and 23,000 deaths are associated with bacterial drug resistance.

To address this issue, enormous research and innovation efforts are underway in the antibacterial field. In particular, for pseudomonas aeruginosa, the development of anti-infectives, new antibiotic formulations, and the antivirulence approach are some of the initiatives taken for the fight against the pathogen. Such needs have risen due to real concerns of hospital-acquired infections associated with pseudomonas aeruginosa, especially among critically-ill and immunocompromised patients.

This has prompted several studies to evaluate the factors for the drug resistance of pseudomonas aeruginosa, and potential consequences on mortality. Besides this, limitations of current therapies, potential for alternative drugs, and new therapeutic options for pseudomonas aeruginosa bode well for the pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment infection market. Transparency Market Research (TMR) has released a market study publication on the pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment infection market. According to the findings of TMR, the pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment infection market is predicted to expand at a notable ~6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

However, on the downside, the development of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment faces hindrances as well. Firstly, scientific and technical challenges pertaining to the development of new antibacterial drugs is impeding pharma companies in such pursuits. Besides, the high cost of development of novel antibacterial formulations that are mostly kept in reserve, makes it difficult for companies to recover their investments. Incidence of incorrectly prescribed antibacterial drugs resulting in the rise of resistant bacteria is a bottleneck for the development of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment options.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market – Notable Trends

Characterized as Multidrug-Resistant, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Draws Attention at Industry Meets

Intrinsically, pseudomonas aeruginosa is resistant to a large number of commercially-available antibiotics. Further, the bacterium displays remarkable capacity in developing resistance against commonly-used antibiotics such as aminoglycosides and carbapenems. Due to this, pseudomonas aeruginosa is often affirmed as multidrug resistant (MDR), which characterizes different patterns of multiple drug resistance of this bacterium.

Displaying MDR characteristics, pseudomonas aeruginosa has gathered attention for discussion at industry meets and medical conferences. A number of posters at the 2018 Infectious Disease (ID) week in San Francisco that shed light on the risk factors and MDR characteristic of pseudomonas aeruginosa is a case in point. Such industry meets usually include discussions of common multipronged approach for pseudomonas aeruginosa. This is increasingly becoming a commonplace treatment strategy due to resistance concerns with the single-agent therapy approach.

Efficacy against Resistant Strains Garners Higher Share for Combination Therapy

Monotherapy and combination therapy are two approaches for pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment. Of the two, combination therapy is the mostly used line of treatment due to the multidrug resistant characteristic of pseudomonas aeruginosa. Combination therapy involves a multipronged approach of administering drugs that have been carefully selected for targeting specific molecules. This validates higher share of combination therapy in the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market.

Among a number of drugs for pseudomonas aeruginosa infection, the aminoglycoside class of drugs are predicted to hold a leading share in the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market, finds TMR. Clinically, aminoglycosides are highly-potent broad-spectrum antibiotics for the treatment of life-threatening infections. They are a class of antibiotics meant for the treatment of aerobic gram-negative bacilli infections.

