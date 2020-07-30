Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – Product Differentiation to Create Fructuous Opportunities

According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the prostate cancer therapeutics market was valued at ~US$ 10 Bn in 2019, and is projected to arrive at a value tantamount to ~US$ 19.6 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~8% during the period of 2019-2027. The rise of prostate cancer at an alarming rate – ~1.6 Mn new diagnosed cases of prostate cancer were registered in 2017 – as found by the American Cancer Society, is a crucial factor influencing patients into availing prostate cancer therapeutics. However, the key success factor propelling notable cancer therapeutics uptake is attributable to advancements in oncology, leading to the early diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The movement of the prostate cancer therapeutics market, however, could be hampered, in light of the reluctance evinced by patients towards premium cancer therapies and drugs. However, private and public sector investments made for underpinning the research and development activities of market players will catapult the growth trajectory of the market.

Biotechnology – A Novel Technology Driving Effectiveness of Therapeutics

Recent developments in prostate cancer therapeutics encompass various bioinformatics programs to achieve optimal cancer treatment. Market players approach prostate cancer therapeutics with an innovative approach, including proteome profiling, exome sequencing, and whole-genome, to develop a pathway for an effective cure and treatment.

An example of this can be taken from Biopep Solutions, Inc. The company is centering its efforts towards the development of BPS-001, which is a complex and multivalent biologic drug that possesses anti-tumor attributes. The drug is said to inhibit the progression of tumor cells, thereby curbing the future progression of prostate cancer.

Emerging trends have also identified the rapid growth in oral drugs intake. Surgeons recommend the intake of oral drugs on a regular basis for chemotherapy, in light of their long-time-to-effectiveness. In addition, drugs administered through intravenous therapies are highly likely to cause side effects to the hair, bone marrow, and intestines, which further upkeeps the popularity of oral therapeutics.

Hospital Pharmacies to Drive Significant Prostate Cancer Therapeutics

Despite the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers and clinics centered at offering therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, hospitals remain the preferred medium of care. This leads to the high sales of prostate cancer therapeutics through hospital pharmacies, which is likely to account for half of the market share in 2027, by recording an above-average CAGR of ~9% during 2019-2027.

The technological lead of North America, centered at the development of novel technologies to improve the effectiveness of prostate cancer therapeutics, and the advent of vaccines such as Sipuleucel-T, are projected to remain intact during the forecast period. In 2019, North America will account for ~41% market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The growth of the European prostate cancer therapeutics market will remain influenced by the high incidence of prostate cancer reported in France and Norway, which has led to the rise in the development of early detection and treatment therapies. That being said, Asia Pacific will demonstrate an exponential improvement in market performance, given the spurt in the number of medical tourists seeking cost-effective treatment in developing countries.

