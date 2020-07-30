Medical Cannabis Market to reach US$ 53 bn by 2027

Legislative Changes and Decriminalization of Cannabis Consumption to Aid Market Growth

The medical cannabis market is set to witness noteworthy growth in the coming years, particularly in North America and Europe. The adoption of medical cannabis is set to scale new heights predominantly driven by legislative amendments that have played an important role in the decriminalization of cannabis consumption. In addition, these legislative changes have also led to a significant rise in cannabis production for therapeutic and medical purposes. The rise in demand for medical cannabis is largely backed by research activities and scientific advancements that offer valuable insights related to the potential benefits of medical cannabis to treat an array of diseases.

The growth of the medical cannabis market is likely to be primarily driven by a combination of political, social, and economic interests during the forecast period. At present, around 30 nations have legalized the therapeutic application of medical cannabis and cannabis extracts and as per the current trends, the number is set to grow over the assessment period– a factor that is set to boost the growth of the market for medical cannabis during the forecast period. The projected growth in the number of countries that are expected to decriminalize cannabis for medical purposes and rise in the number of research activities pertaining to the potential benefits of medical cannabis are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global medical cannabis market, which is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 53 Bn by the end of 2027.

Clinical Research and Evolving Legal Framework Globally to Boost Market Growth

Over the past decade, clinical research activities coupled with the evolving legal framework in various nations of Europe and North America have laid the foundation for the growth of the medical cannabis market. Research activities have played a key role in improving awareness regarding the link between cannabinoids and human physiology. Moreover, while the medical cannabis is projected to attract significant investments during the assessment period, it is likely to open up significant job opportunities in the STEM space. In recent times, research and development activities are increasingly focusing on investigating the physiology and biology of cannabinoids and an array of other bioactive compounds extracted from cannabis.

Although the medical cannabis market is at a nascent stage, clinical research activities are anticipated to gain notable momentum in the upcoming years. In addition, as per the analysts at Transparency Market Research, collaborations between botanists, biologists, organic chemists, medical doctors, pharmacologists, along with experts in therapeutic product design, drug formulation, and clinical trial space will play a key role in the development of the medical cannabis market during the assessment period. Some of the most post promising benefits of medical cannabis include minimizing pain, nausea, and easing the different symptoms of the Parkinson’s disease. Furthermore, a considerable amount of research is being carried out to evaluate the potential of benefits and applications of medical cannabis to treat a myriad of skin conditions and mental health issues, including anxiety and PTSD.

North America and Europe to Provide Lucrative Opportunities to Medical Cannabis Market

Consumption of medical cannabis is set to witness unprecedented growth in the U.S., Canada, and several nations across the European Union. As per the current trends, medical cannabis is on the course of becoming one of the most prominent new consumer segments in the U.S. Some of the major factors that are likely to augment the consumption of medical cannabis is the shift in tide among consumers toward plant-based therapies, growing preference for natural alternatives over prescription drugs, and significant development in the wellness as a lifestyle space.

Governments May Legalize Use of Medical Cannabis amidst Economic Slowdown Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts at the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations have projected that a global recession is on the cards. However, amidst the economic crisis, government authorities around the world could legalize the use of medical cannabis to create recession-proof jobs. While legalizing the use of medical cannabis is largely possible, research and development activities are expected to grow in the coming months aiming to unlock the complete potential of medical cannabis to treat different diseases. The consumption patterns of medical cannabis is expected to show a slight decline during the second quarter of 2020; consumption of medical cannabis particularly for medical applications is expected to grow. One of the major challenges that would require significant attention in the medical cannabis market would be streamlining the supply lines.

