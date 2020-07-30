Impact of COVID-19 on Chlorine Market: Implications on Business

Global Chlorine Market: Overview

Quality of the product defines competition in the global chlorine market, a recent report published by Transparency Market Research report finds. Chlorine is an age-old chemical that finds usage in various industries and hence the demand for the product has always remained consistent. Players in the global chlorine market are also striving to offer products at competent prices to garner more share in their respective regions.

Besides reducing prices, companies in the global chlorine market are also working on increasing their manufacturing potential by opening new facilities. This will help them in, both, addressing the growing demand, as well workout methods to cut down production and selling cost. Some of the major players in the highly fragmented global chlorine market include Tata Chemicals Ltd., Olin Corporation, Ercros S.A, PPG Industries, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Tosoh Corporation.

According to the analysts at TMR, the global market for chlorine stood at a strong value of US31.1bn in 2017. The report by TMR projects that the market will ride on a steady growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. Further, it is predicted that it will grow to an overall value of US$42.7 bn by the end of 2022.

When it comes to regions, projections are that Asia Pacific will dominate the market and is expected to hold more than 50% of the overall value by the end of 2022. North America will be a distant second holding nearly US$7.3bn of the entire pie.

Need for Water Treatment to Scale Growth