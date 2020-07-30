The latest report published by TMR on the potato flakes market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated by the global potato flakes market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 5.7 Bn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~7% over the forecast period, to reach ~US$ 11.5 Bn by 2029.

Potato Flakes Market: Flourishing Demand from Bakery Industry

Technology and recipes of baking have been improved to increase the shelf life of products and adapt to the shifting preferences of consumers. Shelf life is one of the major concerns among bakery manufacturers, as bakery products contain a subsequent amount of moisture, lipid, protein, carbohydrates, and others. Potato flakes help enhance the shelf life of bakery products, owing to their ability to retain water content. Increasing the shelf life is possible with technologies such as interrupted bread-making. This technology indicates an alternative to overcome staling and microbial deterioration. Ingredient-wise, potato flakes have been widely consumed in the bakery industry to enhance the texture of bakery products. Further, the earthy flavor of potato flakes leads to their widespread application in bakery products. Potato flakes are widely used in cakes, muffins, and breads. The above-mentioned factors strongly support the growth of the potato flakes market due to the bakery industry.

Potato Flakes Market: Increasing Demand for Prepared Food Surging Growth

Increasing urbanization and per capita disposable income have led customers to spend more on processed, prepared, and ready-to-eat food, which is convenient and saves their time. With the increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals, potato flakes are also gaining traction among food manufacturers. Potato flakes are high in nutritional value, contain a high amount of carbohydrates, are rich in dietary fibers, and also contain vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C. The high amount of dietary fiber content in potato flakes attracts the obese population, owing to their benefit in controlling hunger. These mentioned factors are expected to create growth opportunities for the potato flakes market in the coming years.

Baby Food Industry Serving a New Growth Path to Potato Flakes Market

Manufacturers involved in the potato flakes industry are emphasizing on launching organic potato flakes that are easy and comfortable to make food with. For instance, the Ore-Ida brand offers steam mashed potatoes that are easy to mix with milk and offer babies as nutritious solid food. Manufacturers are focusing toward product innovation and launching more brands with fortified protein and mironutrients, organic claims, and instant or ready-to-eat products. Potato flakes are a rich source of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, and are increasingly being used for making puree or small portion size meals for infants. The increasing popularity of potato flakes in the baby food segment is expected to fuel the demand for potato flakes in the coming years.

