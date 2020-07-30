Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Stakeholders Focus on Research in Less-invasive Hyperhidrosis Treatments

As a prevailing condition amongst patients, stakeholders in the hyperhidrosis treatment market are working in collaboration with researchers, scientists, and pharmaceutical frontrunners to develop less-invasive hyperhidrosis treatments. Ongoing research activities and experiments in the hyperhidrosis treatment market are based on insightful clinical trials and constructive feedback from subject patients. However, there is scope for further investigations to understand the effectiveness of less-invasive remedies for hyperhidrosis treatment.

Patients suffering from hyperhidrosis demand the need for at-home solutions that provide reasonable and helpful-relief, especially for kids. However, successful research experiments are giving rise to effective and well-endured hyperhidrosis treatment solutions for children. For instance, in September 2018, Dermira Inc. a leading medical dermatology drug innovation company, announced the launch of QBREXZA, an anticolinergenic cloth that serves as an alternative for the topical treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis. After various discussions and working in synergy with dermatologists, Dermira Inc. has been successful in understanding the lack of novel hyperhidrosis treatment alternatives, which led to the innovation of QBREXZA.

Increased Disease Awareness & Novel Therapies Changing Hyperhidrosis Treatment Landscape

Although stakeholders are involved in extensive research & development efforts for the treatment of hyperhidrosis, the exact reason for the hyperhidrosis health condition is still vague in medical terms. However, patient satisfaction and result-oriented outcomes have always been the key focus areas of hyperhidrosis treatment providers. Also, stakeholders are taking efforts to continuously improve the efficacy of non-surgical treatments for hyperhidrosis through clinically-proven data and statistics.

The hyperhidrosis treatment market is currently valued at ~US$ 1.2 billion, and is estimated to grow at a moderate speed for the next decade. Recent studies show that, one of the major reasons for the sluggish growth of the hyperhidrosis treatment market is due to a common orthodox belief that hyperhidrosis is not a medical condition, and that the various types of hyperhidrosis cannot be medically treated.

Current findings propose that, both, the severity and prevalence are in excess than previously thought, which is likely create an upsurge in the demand for effective hyperhidrosis treatment in the coming years. Market players will experience relentless pressures to create awareness about the disease and availability of effective hyperhidrosis treatments among patients.

While the potential rise in awareness will boost the growth of the hyperhidrosis market in the coming years, the side effects of these treatments will give rise to the need for technologically-advanced and safer treatments. For example, topical treatments such as aluminum chloride antiperspirants are effective on a short-term basis, but may lead to side effects such as intolerable skin irritation. Hence, modern hyperhidrosis treatment alternatives are triggering the need for newer options such as laser therapy, topical botulinum toxin type A, and micro-focused ultrasound treatment.

Radiofrequency Microneedling and Iontophoresis Surface as Treatment for Axillary Hyperhidrosis

The increasing prevalence of axillary hyperhidrosis has been triggering the demand for effective treatments, such as fractional microneedle radiofrequency (FMR) treatment, tap water iontophoresis, and microwave technology. In 2018, axillary hyperhidrosis treatments accounted for more than half the revenue share of the global market, and this is likely to increase in the coming years. Emerging trends in the hyperhidrosis treatment market include the increasing availability of treatments for axillary hyperhidrosis in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, as well as botox injections in dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers, which is likely to shape the future of this landscape.

Healthcare providers are studying hyperhidrosis treatments that involve radiofrequency microneedling and their outcomes seen in hyperhidrosis patients. Stakeholders are trying to find answers whether the fractional microneedle radiofrequency treatment has long-term benefits, especially for patients suffering from primary axillary hyperhidrosis. These studies were evaluated using the hyperhidrosis disease severity scale (HDSS), which demonstrated drastic improvements in patients after treatment.

Further results that enfolded suggested that, FMR is one of the most secure and effective means for non-invasive therapy. However, it is emphasized that the FMR treatment be repeated after one year to avoid a relapse of the hyperhidrosis disease, particularly for patients who are overweight with high BMIs (Body Mass Index).

Another hyperhidrosis treatment that is gaining awareness in patients is tap water iontophoresis, in which, an ionized substance is passed through the skin by the means of direct electric current. After various clinical trials, healthcare providers have observed significant improvements in patients suffering from plantar and palmar hyperhidrosis. These positive results helped in improving the quality of life of patients and a significant reduction in the sweat secretion rate.