Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2026)

Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market valued at 98.3 million units in 2019 and is expected to reach 196.3 million units by 2026. Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) are protective gear designed to safeguard the health of workers by minimizing the exposure to a biological agent. Finding itself in a tight spot, India has started looking at importing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits from China, Singapore and Korea to meet its requirements. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 89 million medical masks are required for the COVID-19 response each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles (WHO 2020). To meet rising global demand, the WHO estimates that the industry must increase manufacturing by 40% and urges governments to act quickly to boost supply.

PPE is important in reducing the transmission of infection to patients and protecting healthcare workers from healthcare-associated infection. PPE is one of the 10 Standard Infection Control Precautions (SICPs). PPE is a requirement of health and safety legislation. Healthcare workers are also governed by their respective professional codes of conduct, which influence professional accountability. As health care workers across the country pleading for more protective equipment, manufacturers and distributors are scrambling to meet an unprecedented need. Several reports from different states in India have highlighted the risk that health workers have been exposed to as they treat COVID-19 patients. These risks can be attributed to the virulence of the infection and the lack of preparedness of hospitals in dealing with the pandemic. There are several important aspects for the preparedness of hospitals and these include creating isolation wards and intensive care facilities, ventilators and other supportive equipment, protocols for treatment and infection control and personal protective equipment for health personnel.

For a detailed analysis of the overall development for the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment demand during COVID-19 impact browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/global-healthcare-ppe-demand-analysis-covid-19-impact-feb-dec-2020

The rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases globally has resulted in an insufficient supply of healthcare personal protective equipment, especially respirators and masks. Also, the supply for protective clothing and face and eye protection used by healthcare professionals is likely to be exhausted owing to the increased demand for personal protective equipment. Rapid technological advancements, increasing concerns of governments and standardizing procedures are expected to have a positive impact on the hospital sector, thereby impacting the demand for personal protective equipment positively. However, the aviation ban and disruption in the global supply chain of PPE are expected to act as the restraints in the Healthcare PPE market.

Based on the product type, the Healthcare PPE market is bifurcated into medical masks, gowns, gloves, and goggles. The market of medical masks is expected to grow due to the rise of the COVID-19 cases and is projected to dominate the market in December 2020. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market based on end-user type is segmented into hospitals, primary care centers and others. Hospitals are projected to dominate the demand of PPE amid COVID-19 as they are subjected to the maximum exposure amid COVID-19 for the long hours. The demand for PPE is high in hospitals & clinics due to the severity of the COVID-19 disease.

For a detailed analysis of the government initiatives to fulfill the growing demand of Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment amid COVID-19 browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/global-healthcare-ppe-demand-analysis-covid-19-impact-feb-dec-2020

Additionally, for a better understanding of the healthcare personal protective equipment demand trend that arises due to COVID-19, a detailed analysis was conducted for the top 10 most affected regions including United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Iran, and India. The United States currently has the highest number of PPE available and is expected to need even more than any other country across the world as the region acquires more than 30% of the global COVID-19 cases alone and the cases are still on the rise. Legislation signed on March 20 allows companies such as 3M and Honeywell to sell large quantities of N95 industrial-grade masks to health care workers (the companies’ products are primarily made for industrial use). The Department of Defense also announced on March 19 that it would release 5 million N95 masks from the military reserves, with roughly 1 million available for immediate use. U.S. manufacturers are also ramping up the production of ventilators. On March 24, Ford Motor Company announced plans to work with companies such as 3M and GE Healthcare to produce respirators, ventilators, and face shields. Ford projects that it will use its 3D printing capabilities to assemble over 100,000 face shields per week.

Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/323

3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, Honeywell International, Alpha Pro Tech, MSA Safety, DuPont Inc., Lakeland Industries, Avanos Medical, and Medline Industries are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Demand- COVID-19 Impact Segmentation

Market Insights, by Product

Medical Masks

Medical Gowns

Medical Gloves

Medical Goggles

Market Insights, by End-User

Hospitals

Medical Centers (Primary Care Facilities)

Other Medical Facilities

Market Insights, by Countries

United States

Canada

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Iran

India

Rest of World

Top Company Profiles

3M Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell Limited

Honeywell International

Alpha Pro Tech

MSA Safety

Dowdupont Inc

Lakeland Industries

Avanos Medical

Medline Industries

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/323

Global Healthcare PPE Demand Analysis-COVID-19 Impact report can further be customized as per the client’s requirements (interested country). Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911