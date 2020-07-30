Hand Sanitizer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2026)

Global Hand Sanitizer Market valued at 98.3 million units in 2019 and is expected to reach 196.3 million units by 2026. In light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, there is an expected demand of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Hand hygiene is an important part of the response to COVID-19. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. Consumers are reminded to keep hand sanitizers out of the reach of children and, in case of ingestion. The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water whenever possible because handwashing reduces the amounts of all types of germs and chemicals on hands. If soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with a final concentration of at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl alcohol inactivates viruses that are genetically related to, and with similar physical properties as, the COVID-19 virus.

The increasing demand for health and hygiene, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, and reduced prices are expected to boost the market of Hand Sanitizer. However, Health Hazards Associated with Chemical Ingredients would act as restraints in the market. In India, about 45 distilleries and 564 other manufacturers have been granted permission to produce hand sanitizers. More than 55 distilleries are likely to be permitted in one or two days and many more are being motivated to produce sanitizers in this scenario. There will be a sufficient supply of hand sanitizers for the consumers and hospitals. There are several important aspects for the preparedness of hospitals and these include creating isolation wards and intensive care facilities, ventilators and other supportive equipment, protocols for treatment and infection control and personal protective equipment for health personnel.

Based on Product type, the report segments the global hand sanitizer market into gel-based, foam-based and liquid-based hand sanitizers. In 2019, the gel-based hand sanitizer segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2020-2026. In response to COVID-19, CavinKare has introduced hand sanitizers in various SKUs across three brands; Chik, Nyle and Raaga to cater to the needs of consumers during COVID-19.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, households, restaurants& hotels Government & Corporate Offices and Others (Public Places, Schools, etc.). In 2019, the household segment held the lead share in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market as they represent the greatest penetration and user demand for hand sanitizers. However, the hospital segment is expected to witness tremendous CAGR growth during the analyzed period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into pharmacies, departmental/convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets and online channels. In 2019, departmental/convenience stores generated maximum revenue in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market attributed to an increasing number of departmental stores across various regions and quick access to the product in contrast to online channels where the consumers are made to wait for the delivery of the product.

For a better understanding on the hand sanitizers, demand trend arises due to COVID-19, a detailed analysis was conducted for top 10 most affected regions including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and India. With the growing cases of hand sanitizers, United States currently is expected to need even more hand sanitizers than any other country across the world as the region acquires more than 30% of the global COVID-19 cases alone and the cases are still on the rise. Some of the major players profiled in the hand sanitizers demand market study include Reckitt Benckiser, Ecolab, 3M, Unilever Lifeboy, Winova, Beiersdorf, Gojo, SC Johnson, Clorox and ITC. These industry players are entering into several mergers & acquisitions and partnerships for the expansion of their reach and increasing their hold on the market.

Hand Sanitizer Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Others

By End-User

Hospital

Household, Restaurants & Hotels

Government & Corporate Offices

Others (Public Places, Schools, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental/Convenience Stores

Others (Online, etc.)

By Region

US

Canada

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

UK

India

Iran

Turkey

Netherlands

Rest of World

Top Company Profiles

3M

ITC

Winova

Gojo Industries

Ecolab

Clorox

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever Lifeboy

Beiersdof

