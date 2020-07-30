Global Punnet Packaging Market Global Outlook 2026 By Leading Countries, Growth Drivers And Major Competitors

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the punnet packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global punnet packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Punnet packaging is designed to provide physical protection from shocks and tremors to packaged fruits throughout the supply chain. The use of punnet packaging aids in maintaining product integrity and enhancing the shelf life of packaged fruits. Also, punnets can be equipped with vents, which ensures controlled oxygen flow and aids in retaining the freshness of the packaged fruits. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global punnet packaging market in the coming years.

Europe & U.S. to Account for Lion’s Share in Global Punnet Packaging Market

According to TMR analysis, North America holds of the global punnet packaging market, and is expected to continue its lead over other regions. The U.S. is expected to account for ~80% of the punnet packaging market in North America. However, Canada is projected to clock a CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2027. The penetration of punnet packaging is relatively prominent in the U.S. and Canada. This growth can be attributed to the presence of organized retail chains that sell fresh produce in sophisticated packaging solutions such as punnets or clamshells. This has remained as the key driver for the North America punnet packaging market in the past years, and is expected to further fuel demand.

Europe accounts for ~¼ of the global punnet packaging market, representing an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 100 Mn over the forecast period. The developed countries of Western Europe cumulatively account for ~65% of the European punnet packaging market. However, Russia & Poland are expected to witness substantial growth and represent a cumulative incremental opportunity of ~US$ 23 Mn in the next five years. In terms of material, the plastic segment remains prominent in the global punnet packaging market, and this is expected to continue during the period of forecast. However, it is projected to suffer a loss in its market share, as paper and molded fiber punnet packaging solutions gain traction in the region.

Under-tapped Market of Asia Pacific to Represent Remunerative Growth Opportunities

The Asia Pacific region holds ~20% of the global punnet packaging market share, and is projected to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Most of the middle-class population tend to buy fresh produce from local vendors rather than established retail chains. This has hampered the demand for punnet packaging. However, this scenario is changing with the increasing penetration of retail chains in the region. This is expected to boost the sales of punnets and provide investment opportunities for punnet packaging manufacturers operating in the region. In conclusion, packaging solutions that retain quality, yet entail less shipping and storage costs are expected to fuel the demand for punnet packaging in the years to come.

Punnet Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

In the global market report for punnet packaging, the competition landscape is discussed. Key players profiled in the punnet packaging market are Coveris Holdings SA, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., LC Packaging International BV, Groupe Guillin SA, Paccor Netherlands BV, Leeways Packaging Services Ltd., Tacca Industries Pty Ltd., Raptis Pax Pty Ltd., Infia S.r.l., Quinn Packaging Ltd., AVI Global Plast Private Limited, Royal Interpack Group, Alta Global Inc., Ilip S.r.l., and T&B Containers Ltd.

As per TMR analysis, Coveris Holdings SA, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Infia S.r.l., and Groupe Guillin SA are the leading players operating in the global punnet packaging market. LC Packaging International BV, Quinn Packaging Ltd., and Raptis Pax Pty Ltd. cumulatively account for 2 – 5% of the global punnet packaging market. However, the punnet packaging market is found to be highly scattered with several other players emerging as prominent regional players. These players are anticipated to shape regional market dynamics by offering punnet packaging at competitive prices.

Global Punnet Packaging Market Structure

Punnet Packaging Market by Capacity

Up to 150 gm

150-300 gm

300-500 gm

500 gm and Above

Punnet Packaging Market by Material

Paper

Molded Fiber

Plastic PS PP PET PLA PVC



Punnet Packaging Market by Product

With Lid

Without Lid

Punnet Packaging Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX Nordic Countries Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



