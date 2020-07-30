Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket [(By Product Type – Braking (Brake Pads, Hydraulics and Hardware, Rotor and Drum), Steering and Suspension (Ball Joints, Tie rods, Sway Bar Links, Bushings, Bearings/Seals, Coil springs) Hub Assemblies (wheel end), Universal Joints (drive line), Gaskets, Wipers, Filters (air, oil and cabin air), Lighting, Spark Plugs, By Channel – Marketplace, 3rd Party Stand Alone E-tailer, Direct to Customer)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027]”According to the report, the global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket is projected to surpass US$ 144 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 15 % during the forecast period.

Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket:

According to the report, the global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15% driven by the growing consumer preference of buying through e-commerce platform, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is anticipated to prevail prominent growth prospects over the forecast period

Expansion of Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket

The global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is driven by increasing Do-it-yourself (DIY) consumers. DIFM customers buy installation services along with product to complete the transaction. However, DIY customers can buy these products without paying for the installation costs. In most of the transactions, online platform does not provide installation services. Accordingly, these products are mainly preferred by DIY customers as they save significant amount of costs which are being incurred. E-commerce platform providers’ are acting as service aggregator in providing quality and price assurance to the customers which is attributing growth of E-commerce automotive aftermarket.

Complex requirements and extensive product specifications in automotive aftermarket makes it difficult for customer to estimate the cost of a product or service. Customers are unknowingly purchasing highly priced product and are paying extra for the replacement parts in the professional workshops. Comparatively, they find it easy to compare diverse products through online platform as compared to brick and mortar stores. Large e-commerce platforms that facilitate product from multiple brands plays an important role of a service aggregator by providing standardized services throughout its operating area thereby being customer preferred destination. The service aggregators will positively impact the E-commerce automotive aftermarket.

Based on product segment, the global E-commerce automotive aftermarket is segmented by braking, steering and suspension, hub assemblies (wheel end), universal joints (drive line), gaskets, wipers, filters (air, oil and cabin air), lighting, and spark plugs, the majority revenue share was held by braking in the global E-commerce automotive aftermarket. Braking is important part of automotive which required proper maintenance and replacement. Brake pads being the most frequently replacement part amongst the brake hydraulics and rotor & drum, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2027 with different competitors listing their product on the online channels.

The global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market has been segmented by channel into marketplace, 3rd party standalone e-tailer, and direct to customer. The 3rd party standalone e-tailer segment accounted for highest market share in 2018 contributing the largest revenue followed by marketplace segment. This growth is mainly attributed to collaborations between E-commerce platform providers and service providers.

Regional Analysis of Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket:

In terms of region, the global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific region held the leading share of the market during 2018 with China & India being major contributor to the market.

The key players profiled in the global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market constitutes company overview, key business strategies, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2018 to 2027. The key players profiled in the global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market include Advance Auto Parts, Alibaba Group, Amazon Inc., AutoZone Inc., EBay Inc., DENSO Corporation, Pep Boys, National Automotive Parts Association, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., Rakuten Commerce LLC, Cdiscount, Das Ersatzteil GmbH, ERA SPA, CATI SpA, AliExpress, DNABER Auto Parts, O’Reilly Automotive Inc., Q-Parts 24, Shopee365, and LKQ Corporation have also been included in the report.

The global E-Commerce automotive aftermarket market is segmented as below:

Global E-Commerce automotive aftermarket market, By Product Type

Braking Brake pads Hydraulics & Hardware Rotor & Drum

Steering and Suspension Control Arms Ball Joints Tie rods Sway Bar Links Bushings Bearings/Seals Coil springs

Hub Assemblies (wheel end)

Universal Joints (drive line)

Gaskets

Wipers

Filters (air, oil and cabin air)

Lighting

Spark Plugs

Global E-Commerce automotive aftermarket market, By Channel

Marketplace

3rd Party Stand Alone e-tailer

Direct to Customer

Global E-Commerce automotive aftermarket market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

EMEA The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Nordic Benelux. Rest of Europe and Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



