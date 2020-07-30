Global Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2018 – 2026

Cognitive disorder implies to any type of disease, disorder or condition that harms the cognitive functioning of the person which results in improper functioning of the brain. Cognitive disorders involve memory problems and causes impairment in the functioning of brain. The major cognitive impairment disorders are delirium, dementia and amnestic disorder. Cognitive impairment varies from mild to severe. With mild cognitive impairment, patients experience mild symptoms but as the cognitive impairment becomes severe, patients started losing its thinking ability and as a result leads to complete memory loss. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias with respect to conditions such as stroke, developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury can lead to cognitive impairment. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention report statistics, more than 16 million people in the United States are living with cognitive impairment. Cognitive impairment mostly affects people of age 65 years or older.

The global cognitive impairment disorders treatment market will contribute substantial revenue generation in the market owing to rising burden of cognitive impairment, growing number of aging population and increasing economic burden is likely to stimulate the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market. Moreover, increase in brain injuries, chronic diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, diabetes and stroke may drive the cognitive impairment disorders treatment market. Currently, no cure has been developed to treat cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer disease since date. Drugs that are approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease has not shown benefit in treating cognitive impairment and thus it may hinder the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market.

The global cognitive impairment disorders treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, therapies type and end user.

Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Market Segmentation by Drug Class Antiepileptic Drugs Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Antipsychotics Drugs Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment

Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Market Segmentation by Therapies Type Symptomatic therapies Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Cholinesterase inhibitors Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Nootropic medications Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Ginkgo biloba Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Memory stimulants Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Preventive therapies Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Anti-oxidants Omega fatty acids Homocysteine Cholinesterase inhibitors Estrogen Anti-inflammatory agents Anti-amyloid therapies Statins Therapy for vascular risk factors Cognitive Impairment Disorders Treatment Market Segmentation by End User Hospital Pharmacies Specialty Clinics Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Mail Order Pharmacies Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Geographically, cognitive impairment disorders treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute substantial revenue in cognitive impairment disorders treatment market due to rising burden of cognitive impairment, high healthcare expenditure and availability of drugs which as a result increases the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market. Similarly Europe intend to have increasing growth in cognitive impairment disorders treatment market owing to advancement in technology and also growing incidences of cognitive impairment that leads to growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market. Asia Pacific seems to have potential growth in cognitive impairment disorders treatment market due to high demand of treatment medication and rising economy which as a result leads to the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market. Japan also contribute significant growth in cognitive impairment disorders treatment market due to growing aging population, increasing government initiatives in the region propel the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market. Middle East and Africa have less contribution towards the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market due to poor healthcare facilities, low economy and less availability of treatment options that may impact the growth of cognitive impairment disorders treatment market.

Some of the key players leading in cognitive impairment disorders treatment market are: Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Minerva Neurosciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, SyneuRx, Lundbeck, AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc, CHA Bio & Diostech Co Ltd, Echo Pharmaceuticals BV, Eisai Co Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, Immungenetics AG, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Merck & Co Inc, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd and others.

