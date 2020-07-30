Demand for Ventilator Soars Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

With the number of global Covid-19 cases topping nearly to 6.5 million and countries scrambling for medical supplies, ventilators are in great demand, and sometimes jurisdictions within one country are competing with each other for it. According to the report published by Univdatos Market Insights, a data and analytics company that specializes in the medical transaction and clinical information, about XX ventilators are required globally amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence to meet up this soaring global demand ventilator manufacturers across the globe are ramping up their production; and looking into the criticality of the situation, further, even other companies such as various prominent car manufacturers are also considering producing ventilators by teaming up with ventilator manufacturers to set up as many units as much as possible. Apart from car manufacturers, the growing demand for ventilators has also led to other engineering companies such as Airbus and Dyson to begin developing ventilators to make up the shortfall.

Witnessing the current situation, the Covid-19 pandemic is driving the demand for ventilators, owing to the rising number of hospitals, healthcare centres and increasing ICU bed admissions and coronavirus cases. In April 2020, Chen Kelong, deputy director of the Department of Equipment Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) stated that to meeting such high demands China has exported 18,000 ventilators to other countries. Also, the U.S. government has donated 1,000 ventilators to aid South Africa in its coronavirus response. The U.S. Embassy in South Africa mentioned that the ventilator shipment is valued at more than US$ 20 million.

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has created a huge demand for ventilators and manufacturers are responding by introducing extra shifts to boost production and by sharing designs online to allow others to produce them. For instance: Medtronic plc has publicly shared the design specifications of its portable ventilator Puritan Bennett 560 (PB 560) to facilitate rapid ventilator manufacturing to support doctors and patients dealing with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The PB 560 ventilator design is particularly well-suited for start-ups, inventors, and academic institutions who want to create their ventilator and quickly ramp their production. The device can be used in clinical settings and at home and provides mobile respiratory support for both adults and children.

The governments across the globe have introduced several initiatives that would minimize the damage arises due to the current crisis and robust their healthcare infrastructure efficiently. For instance: the US Government and Royal Philips have collaborated to increase the production of hospital ventilators in the company’s manufacturing sites across the country and to accelerate the access to components, critical materials, regulatory approvals and logistics to ramp up the ventilator production. While in Britain, Ventilator Challenge UK consortium has been led the Airbus (aerospace multinational), where the rival manufacturers from different industries come together to increase the ventilator units in the NHS from 8,000 to 30,000 within weeks in a unified national effort. The focus of these efforts is to help health systems tackle the immediate challenges of COVID-19.

Further, for improved analysis of the ventilator demand amid Covid-19, a detailed analysis was conducted for the top 10 most affected regions including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Brazil and India keeping in mind the number of Covid-19 cases, the availability of several ventilators, recent government and manufacturers initiatives in the sector. Our analysis found that the United States dominated the ventilator market with more than 30% and will keep its dominating place till the end of the forecast period. The increasing number of serious critical Covid-19 patients in the U.S. along with the presence of leading manufacturers is attributed to this dominance along with the U.S. automotive giants like Ford, Tesla, and GM who have currently switched to their production to ventilators and other medical supplies.

Further, Univdatos Market Insights ‘Global Ventilator Demand Analysis-COVID-19 Impact’ also provides an in-detailed company profile for key market players. To give a broader overview of the key players in the market, the report also provides company market share analysis and also covers key strategic developments of the market including product launch, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships and collaborations. Some of the players in the report include Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Mindray, Drager, Medtronic, ResMed, Philips, General Electric, Vyaire Medical and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. In addition to this, a separate chapter has also been included in recent development in the ventilator sector across different industries and companies.

