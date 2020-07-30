Critical Care Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2026)

Global Critical Care Equipment Market valued at US$ 27,360 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 38,882 million by 2026 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Intensive Care Units are majorly equipped with critical care equipment such as ventilator, volumetric infusion pump and oxygen delivery system. The equipment is utilized during surgery to support the patient and keep them stable. Some patients further require support from these machines to stabilize their vitals and keep a close check on them.

COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world and spreading its limbs all over countries. The emergence of COVID-19 and spreading it throughout the globe has skyrocketed the demand for critical care equipment. The first case was detected in Wuhan, China on November 17th, 2019. Now the cases have reached 6.2 million with nearly 0.37 million deaths. In the absence of an effective drug and vaccine, critical care equipment is the last resort to save a person that has been infected. Moreover, the high presence of geriatrics in European countries such as Germany, Spain and Italy among others has escalated the risk of infection as people with weak immunity are more likely to develop an infection.

Countries are already suffering from a shortage of beds and ventilators. Additionally, a ban on export of the critical care equipment has been imposed by the government. This has led to the setup manufacturing facilities by the non-healthcare companies. For instance, the central government in India has requested automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to produce ventilators to boost the country’s capacity given growing COVID-19 cases. In April, MG Motor India partnered with MAX Ventilators to rise the production of ventilators.

Electronic patient monitor volumetric infusion pump, defibrillator, ventilator, oxygen delivery system and anaesthetic machine are some of the major critical care equipment. Electronic Patient Monitor captured the maximum revenue of US$ 11,457.8 million in 2019 whereas, a ventilator is expected to register the maximum growth. This is because Coronavirus causes damage to the lungs, causing the drop in the body’s oxygen levels and making it difficult to breathe. To alleviate the level of oxygen, a ventilator is used to push air into the lungs.

Amongst end users, hospitals & clinics dominated the global critical care equipment end-user market with a market value of US$ 22,164.8 million in 2019. The demand for critical care equipment is high in hospitals & clinics due to the severity of the COVID-19 disease. Due to the increase in infected patients, hospitals are going through a shortage of hospital beds. United States, Italy and now Mumbai, India are also experiencing a shortage and running out of beds.

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of Critical Care Equipment, the report gives an in-detailed analysis of critical care equipment adoption across the world. The market is classified into distinct Countries that are adversely affected by COVID-19 including the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, UK, Turkey, Iran, Netherlands, India and the rest of the world. The US is expected to witness a huge demand for Critical Care Equipment in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has increased the demand for ICU beds to treat patients. Some of the major companies profiled in Global Critical Care Equipment Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden, General Electric, Getinge AB, Beijing Aeonmed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Critical Care Equipment market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Product Type

Electronic patient monitor

Volumetric infusion pump

Defibrillator

Ventilator

Oxygen Delivery System

Anesthetic Machine

Others

Market Insight, by End Users

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Setting

Market Insight, by Country

United States

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Turkey

Iran

Netherlands

India

Rest of World

Top Company Profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden

General Electric

Getinge AB

Beijing Aeonmed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

