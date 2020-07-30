COVID-19 Potential Treatment And Vaccines – Trends And Highlights

COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is a respiratory tract infection with a newly recognized coronavirus thought to have originated as a zoonotic virus that has mutated or otherwise adapted in ways that allow human pathogenicity, the disease was provisionally called 2019-nCoV infection at the start of the outbreak (2019 novel coronavirus infection). The infection should be suspected based on presentation with a clinically compatible history and known or likely exposure (eg, residence in or travel to an affected area within the past 14 days, exposure to a known or suspected case, and exposure to a health care setting in which patients with severe respiratory tract infections are managed). The chest imaging in symptomatic patients almost always shows abnormal findings, usually including bilateral infiltrates; laboratory findings are variable but typically include lymphopenia and elevated lactate dehydrogenase and transaminase levels. Diagnosis is confirmed by the detection of viral RNA on polymerase chain reaction test of upper or lower respiratory tract specimens or serum specimens.

There is no specific antiviral therapy, although compassionate use and trial protocols for several agents are underway; treatment is largely supportive, consisting of supplemental oxygen and conservative fluid administration. The most common complications are Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Septic Shock; Myocardial, Renal, and multiorgan failure have been reported. There is no vaccine available to prevent this infection; infection control measures are the mainstay of prevention (i.e., hand and cough hygiene; physical distancing; standard, contact, and airborne precautions in health care).

In the coronavirus pandemic, ventilators, the medical devices that help patients breathe, are highly sought after and hard to find – but they are not always successful. One in six COVID-19 patients becomes seriously ill and has difficulty breathing, according to the World Health Organization. That’s because lungs are the main battleground in COVID-19 infections, which can cripple breathing functions. There are no drugs or other therapeutics presently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent or treat COVID-19. Current clinical management includes infection prevention and control measures and supportive care, including supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilatory support when indicated.

Scientists around the world are working on potential treatments and vaccines for the new coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. Several companies are working on antiviral drugs, some of which are already in use against other illnesses, to treat people who already have COVID-19. Other companies are working on vaccines that could be used as a preventive measure against the disease. Due to the lack of critical care resources, healthcare professionals, patients, and families around the world must live with the consequences of withdrawing life support from one person for the benefit of another. Though over 100+ candidates are at different stages of development across the world, the commercial production of a successful vaccine could take at least a year or more. Therefore, several countries have simultaneously started studies on using different drugs or combination drugs for immediate treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pipeline of COVID-19 consists of approximately 100+ products in different stages of development. It includes therapeutic drugs and vaccines by companies. Currently, 8+ therapeutic drugs are in Phase III and 8+ are in the Phase II stage of development, however major drugs are in the pre-clinical stage. Moreover, 3+ vaccines are in Phase I trial, and 37+ vaccines are in the Pre-clinical stage being under development by companies. Currently, the therapeutic pipeline of COVID-19 consists of approximately 25+ clinical products in different stages of development and major drugs are in the pre-clinical stage. Emerging treatment strategies for COVID-19 disease involve the development of small molecule compounds, peptides & proteins and monoclonal antibodies among others which are widely used for the treatment of a variety of diseases. On June 1, 2020, Gilead Sciences announced the topline results from the Phase III SIMPLE trial in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia. Remdesivir is currently approved in Japan as a treatment for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Outside of Japan, remdesivir is an investigational, unapproved drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted remdesivir an Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19; the authorization is temporary and does not take the place of the formal new drug application submission, review and approval process.

The key players involved in the development of products for the treatment of COVID-19 in Phase III and II stage include Ascletis Pharma Inc., OncoImmune, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Gilead Sciences, Incyte Corporation, Hoffmann La Roche, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Apeiron Biologics, Relief Therapeutics Holdings, Bioxytran Inc., CytoDyn, AbbVie, PharmaMar, Sanofi-Aventis and Synairgen Research. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Top Company Analysed

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

OncoImmune

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi

Gilead Sciences

Incyte Corporation

Hoffmann La Roche

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Apeiron Biologics

Relief Therapeutics Holdings

Bioxytran Inc.

CytoDyn

AbbVie

PharmaMar

Sanofi-Aventis

Synairgen Research

