Cleaning Mops Market Trends: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

Cleaning mops are used to clean floors and other surfaces to remove dust or for other cleaning purposes. A cleaning mop also known as floor mop is a mix of uneven strings, sponge, and a piece of cloth, yarn or other material which is attached to a stick that absorbs water or other liquid substances. Prevention of user fatigue and probable on the job injuries while using cleaning mops were some of the prime factors for the development of new material and ergonomic designs and technologically advance cleaning mops.
Online platform has helped consumers to select products at an affordable price point, ultimately resulting in boosting the demand for cleaning mops products. However, many cleaning mops that are technologically advance with ergonomic designs are expensive in nature and hence are less affordable. This proves to be a restraining factor for the growth of the cleaning mops market. Presence of counterfeit products is another restraining factor for the growth of the cleaning mops market.
Cleaning mops market – Competitive Landscape
The global Cleaning mops market is highly competitive. Several international and domestic players are operating in this market.
- Key competitors across the globe are competing with each other with respect to new product designs and technology advancements in order to attain competitive edge in the market. Advancements in technology and geographic presence play important roles in gaining a competitive edge in the market.
- Major players in the cleaning mops market are focusing towards designing cost-effective, eco-friendly, and lightweight high quality microfiber products that require less time for cleaning and offers a great scrubbing action to gain the satisfaction of end-users.
The Libman Company
The Libman Company is a private owned company established in 1896. The company is involved in the business of manufacturing brooms, brushes, mops and cleaning tools. The Libman Company has huge customer base that spread across the globe is focused towards innovation, design and quality of products.
Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited
Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited is involved in the business of manufacturers and distributors of cleaning tools since 1986. The company was formed in 2009 as the result of a joint venture between Gala Brush and Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. The company has global network of about 250 distribution partners. The company is also focus towards enhancing its product portfolio to fulfill the requirement of end-users.
Key players in the market include Nellie’s Clean Incorporated (Canada), The Libman Company, Premier Mop & Broom, O-Cedar (the U.S.), Rubbermaid Spray Mop (Ireland), LINKYO Floor Mop (South Korea), Mopnado Spin Mop (South Korea), Casabella.com (the U.S.), The 3M Company (The U.S.), and Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited (India).
Cleaning mops market – Dynamics
Increase in Disposable Income of End-Users
The global cleaning mops market is anticipated to expand at an exponential growth rate in the near future. Increasing disposable income worldwide has been one of the prime factors for the growth of the cleaning mops market. With increase in disposable income, individuals’ esthetic needs have increased, which has resulted in enhanced purchase of high end and high quality cleaning mops.
Increase in Number of Housing Units
Rapid growth in the number of housing units in urban areas due to shift of rural population to urban areas has been another factor driving the growth of the cleaning mops market. In addition to this, robust growth in overall commercial and industrial sector has also gained demand for cleaning mops all over the globe.
Cleaning mops market – Segmentation
On the basis of product type, the Cleaning mops market is segmented into:
- Dry mops
- Wet mops
- Mops for pre-moisting
- Hot mops
- Syntho-mop
- Microfiber mops
Based on end-user, market is segmented into:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into:
- Online channel
- Company owned portals
- E-commerce sites
- Offline channel
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Specialty stores
- Retail based stores
