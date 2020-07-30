Cleaning Mops Market Trends: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

Cleaning mops are used to clean floors and other surfaces to remove dust or for other cleaning purposes. A cleaning mop also known as floor mop is a mix of uneven strings, sponge, and a piece of cloth, yarn or other material which is attached to a stick that absorbs water or other liquid substances. Prevention of user fatigue and probable on the job injuries while using cleaning mops were some of the prime factors for the development of new material and ergonomic designs and technologically advance cleaning mops.

Online platform has helped consumers to select products at an affordable price point, ultimately resulting in boosting the demand for cleaning mops products. However, many cleaning mops that are technologically advance with ergonomic designs are expensive in nature and hence are less affordable. This proves to be a restraining factor for the growth of the cleaning mops market. Presence of counterfeit products is another restraining factor for the growth of the cleaning mops market.

Cleaning mops market – Competitive Landscape

The global Cleaning mops market is highly competitive. Several international and domestic players are operating in this market.

Key competitors across the globe are competing with each other with respect to new product designs and technology advancements in order to attain competitive edge in the market. Advancements in technology and geographic presence play important roles in gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Major players in the cleaning mops market are focusing towards designing cost-effective, eco-friendly, and lightweight high quality microfiber products that require less time for cleaning and offers a great scrubbing action to gain the satisfaction of end-users.

Request A Sample Copy Of The Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=68135

The Libman Company

The Libman Company is a private owned company established in 1896. The company is involved in the business of manufacturing brooms, brushes, mops and cleaning tools. The Libman Company has huge customer base that spread across the globe is focused towards innovation, design and quality of products.

Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited

Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited is involved in the business of manufacturers and distributors of cleaning tools since 1986. The company was formed in 2009 as the result of a joint venture between Gala Brush and Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. The company has global network of about 250 distribution partners. The company is also focus towards enhancing its product portfolio to fulfill the requirement of end-users.

Key players in the market include Nellie’s Clean Incorporated (Canada), The Libman Company, Premier Mop & Broom, O-Cedar (the U.S.), Rubbermaid Spray Mop (Ireland), LINKYO Floor Mop (South Korea), Mopnado Spin Mop (South Korea), Casabella.com (the U.S.), The 3M Company (The U.S.), and Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited (India).

Cleaning mops market – Dynamics

Increase in Disposable Income of End-Users

The global cleaning mops market is anticipated to expand at an exponential growth rate in the near future. Increasing disposable income worldwide has been one of the prime factors for the growth of the cleaning mops market. With increase in disposable income, individuals’ esthetic needs have increased, which has resulted in enhanced purchase of high end and high quality cleaning mops.

Increase in Number of Housing Units

Rapid growth in the number of housing units in urban areas due to shift of rural population to urban areas has been another factor driving the growth of the cleaning mops market. In addition to this, robust growth in overall commercial and industrial sector has also gained demand for cleaning mops all over the globe.

Cleaning mops market – Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Cleaning mops market is segmented into:

Dry mops

Wet mops

Mops for pre-moisting

Hot mops

Syntho-mop

Microfiber mops

Based on end-user, market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into:

Online channel Company owned portals E-commerce sites

Offline channel Supermarkets and hypermarkets Specialty stores Retail based stores



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=68135

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]