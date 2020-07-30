Biodegradable Tableware Market Size by Top Leading Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Incremental Revenue, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

Biodegradable tableware, as the name suggests, are fully compostable and biodegradable; hence, they are widely used globally in order to reduce plastic waste and greenhouse emissions, such as methane emissions. This type of tableware can be made from sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, paper pulp, and other disposable material. These tableware are superior in strength and are environment friendly. Biodegradable tableware include food containers and tableware such as bowls, plates, cups and meal trays, which decompose within 30 to 60 days after being discarded.

Increasing preference for environment-friendly tableware and rising concerns regarding the ill-effects of plastic tableware are boosting the biodegradable tableware market. Rising emphasis on non-toxic & petroleum-free is expected to drive the demand for Biodegradable Tableware in the residential and commercial segments. Rising disposable income along with increasing consumer awareness about the benefits associated with the use of biodegradable tableware is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing economic awareness about the use of plastic and other toxic material tableware, in terms of their price, among consumers provides them the benefit of choice and also simultaneously creates competition in the market in order to produce best quality products. In India, biodegradable products made from bamboo were traditionally used in rural areas; over the years, this trend has spread to the urban areas as well. However, in certain parts of the globe, these tableware, especially those made from bamboo, are expensive. Consumer product packaging and disposable eating products made of biodegradable material such as corn, sugarcane, husk, and other plant bases possess numerous environmental advantages over non-biodegradable products. These factors coupled with rising investment in research and development is anticipated to boost to the market.

The global biodegradable tableware market can be segmented based on material, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on material, the biodegradable tableware market can be classified into paper, bagasse, bamboo, palm leaf, wheat bran, and others (wheat, straw, paper pulp, etc.). In terms of product type, the global biodegradable tableware market can be divided into cups, plates, bowls, silverware, and others (straws and stirrers, flatware, etc.). Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online and offline [large format stores, (hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores), specialty stores, small retail stores].

In terms of region, the global biodegradable tableware market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The market in North America market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. The biodegradable tableware market in North America is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace due to stagnating manufacturing growth; however the biodegradable tableware market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to industrialization and rising consumer preference and popularity in the region.

Biotrem, Dixie, DOPLA S.P.A., Georgia-Pacific, Huhtamaki Group, Nanofiber Tech., Inc., Natural Tableware, Pactiv LLC, Biodegradable Tableware, PAPSTAR GmbH, and Solia are key manufacturers operating in the global biodegradable tableware market. The advent of new manufacturing technologies and better manufacturing practices are likely to offer significant opportunity to manufacturers in the global biodegradable tableware market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

