Back Table and Cart Covers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Back Table and Cart Covers Market – Steady Growth Amidst Stringent Medical Waste Norms

The sales of back table and cart covers will correspond to a value of ~US$ 735 Mn in 2019, representing ~2 percent y-o-y growth from 2018.

The statistical findings of an exclusive report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) also infer that, the back table and cart covers market will continue its steady drift through to 2027, with impressive sales of back table covers prefiguring their high popularity over cart covers. Increasing consciousness regarding healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs) among hospital staff is anticipated to strengthen the demand for back table covers.

A spike in the sales of back table and cart covers can also be ascribed to the rising number of patients opting for minimally-invasive surgeries, given their benefits over traditional surgeries, such as shorter hospital stays, minimal pain, and better recovery time. With a growing patient base demanding quality care, hospitals and surgical centers operate under the pressure of creating an ‘infection-free’ surgical environment, meaning, long-term supply opportunities for market players in the back table and cart covers landscape.

However, on the downside, disposal concerns regarding contaminated medical supplies, including back table and cart covers, could add uncertainties to the long-term growth of the landscape. The stringent regulatory maze scrutinizing the quality of back table and cart covers is likely to present yet another hurdle for market players.

Growing Emphasis on Medical Waste Management – An Opportunity Worth Exploiting

As ‘green and clean’ makes the new value propositions for industries, ample care is taken to ensure environmentally-benign healthcare operations, which also takes into account the bio-hazardous waste produced by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Central organizations such as the Health Care Without Harm (HCWH) are conducting programs such as medical waste management and disposal of toxic materials, with an intent to reduce environmental pollution.

In 2019, the usage of disposable back table and cart covers manufactured from propylene, polyethylene, and polyester resins will account for ~76% of the market share, and add to environmental-sustainability concerns. Manufacturers can leverage this opportunity to recycle raw materials and shrink their disposal costs, raw material costs, and carbon footprint by partnering with institutions such as InterVol. This New York-based NGO engages in the collection of supplies, and instigates healthcare institutions to recycle and reuse them.

Yet another solution for manufacturers is to intensify their focus on the development of back table and cart covers that can be reused after sterilization. Reusable back table and cart covers currently account for a small market share, which is leading to increased manufacturing focus on tightly-woven back table and cart covers.

Manufacturers’ focus on the development of high-quality reusable back table and cart covers is underway to increase the marketability of their products. Evolving trends, with regards to the manufacturing of reusable back table and cart covers, will reflect on their adoption pace, which is projected to tantamount 3.2 percent during the forecast period.

Europe’s Market Lead Powered by Germany

In November 2018, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control brought to light a staggering statistic regarding healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in hospitals and long-term care facilities. As per the study, ~33,000 people die each year as a direct consequence of infections, and 75% of diseases is caused on account of HAIs and lack of adequate infection prevention practices. Such awareness initiatives, coupled with the call for continued action to address the spread of infections in the region, have been rendering strength to the European back table and cart covers market.

The uptick in the growth of the European market is highly powered by Germany. High standards of healthcare, including compulsion of health insurance plans, incite patients to opt for surgeries and medical care. To add to that, the country has a large hospital sector and an increasing number of fee-for-service segment of doctors that significantly prevents long waits and increases the number of surgeries, which translates into long-term opportunities for the supply of back table and cart covers.

With the adoption rate mirroring the growing emphasis on hygiene, the sales of back table and cart covers in Germany are projected to rise from a value of ~US$ 55 million in 2019 to ~US$ 70 million in 2027, corresponding to a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2027, and account for ~23% of the European market.

