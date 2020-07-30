Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market: Highlights

Microcrystalline cellulose is a naturally occurring polymer obtained by refining wood pulp. The alpha-cellulose in wood pulp is treated in the production of microcrystalline cellulose, which makes it perfect for use in anti-caking applications, emulsifier, and texturizer.

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% between 2019 and 2027 and likely to cross US$ 1.46 Bn by 2027. One of the prime drivers for the global microcrystalline cellulose market is the rapid growth of the global food and beverage industry in recent years.

One of the key trends that has emerged in the global microcrystalline cellulose market in recent years is the increasing popularity of biological leavening agents. Product managers and investors in the global market are concentrating on different sectors such as ethylcellulose, carboxymethyl cellulose, microcrystalline cellulose, and methylcellulose among others. These products have gained the status of new and innovative ingredient across a broad range of industries.

Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market: Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage to Dominate Microcrystalline cellulose Market

The rising demand for packaged food products from affluent consumers in urban centers has played a major role in the growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose from the food and beverage industry. Packaged foods need to be kept fresh for longer periods than conventionally required, making consistent bulking, texturizing, and anti-caking agents a key requirement. This is likely to remain a key driver for the global microcrystalline cellulose market in the coming years due to the rapid urbanization in emerging countries in Asia Pacific and the consequent changes in the local food and beverage industry.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is among the most important and widely used excipients. It is a key diluent for drug formulations, and an essential component for almost every kind of oral dosage including tablets, capsules, sachets, pellets, and others.

Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals as a consequence of growing global geriatric population base and the introduction of innovative products is expected to drive the global excipient demand and thereby, the demand for microcrystalline cellulose during the forecast period.

Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market: Major Challenges

Microcrystalline cellulose, which is commercially manufactured nowadays, is majorly derived from hard wood and purified cotton. The primary reason behind this is the high content of cellulose present in these substances. Additionally, the manufacturing process associated with these materials requires considerable expertise, which makes their production cost higher.

In addition to these raw materials, numerous other raw materials such as rice husk, bagasse, bamboo, and corn cob or sorghum are currently being tested for the production of microcrystalline cellulose. These sources have a varied percentage of cellulose content, which makes the production of microcrystalline cellulose from them difficult.

Microcrystalline cellulose face stiff competition from its substitute products such as guar gum, carboxymethylcellulose, xanthan gum, pectin, etc. High demand from food & beverage industry and high cost of production is likely to hamper the market growth in near future. However, manufacturers are focusing on new product development and integrating their operations.

Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market: Regional Highlights

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is currently dominated by developed regions, due largely to the steady technological development in the region’s food and pharmaceutical industries, which has made it easier for companies in the region to adopt advances at a regular basis. The rising demand for low-fat foods from health-conscious consumers in North America & Europe is likely to play a key role in the growth of the microcrystalline cellulose market in these regions.

The pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries have also undergone rapid growth in emerging countries in the last few years. Rapid urbanization in countries such as Mexico, South Africa, India, South Korea, China, Thailand, Brazil, and Argentina is likely to raise the demand for packaged food in these regions, indirectly propelling the microcrystalline cellulose market.

Key Developments in Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market

In December 2019 , Asahi Kasei acquired halal certification from The Assessment Institute for Foods, Drugs and Cosmetics, the Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI) for its microcrystalline cellulose products. The company focuses on manufacturing & distributing their products used by customers from diverse cultures and customs

In November 2019, Asahi Kasei's Danish subsidiary acquired U.S. pharmaceutical company Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. through a voluntary tender offer for Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S which owns 100% of Veloxis.

Asahi Kasei’s Danish subsidiary acquired U.S. pharmaceutical company Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. through a voluntary tender offer for Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S which owns of Veloxis. In June 2019 , FMC Corporation announced that it plans to invest more than US$ 50 million for research facility in Newark, Delaware. It has planned to reconfigure the existing facility to enhance R&D efforts.

, FMC Corporation announced that it plans to invest more than for research facility in Newark, Delaware. It has planned to reconfigure the existing facility to enhance R&D efforts. In May 2017, Blanver decided to divest its excipients business to focus on the expansion of its two other divisions: Medicines and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Roquette signed agreement to acquire Blanver and to reinforce its global leadership in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market: Competition Landscape

The microcrystalline cellulose Market is highly dominated by a few, large and medium operating across the world. Some of the leading companies in the global microcrystalline cellulose market include names such as FMC Corporation, Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co. KG, Juku Orchem Pvt. Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.

among others. A majority of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturers are located in Europe and the U.S., while some small-scale manufacturers are located Asia Pacific region.

Manufacturers are investing considerably in the low cost raw material substitutes for conventional raw material sources

