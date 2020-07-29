Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

Vitreoretinal eye surgery refers to a group of procedures performed deep inside the eye’s interior with lasers or conventional surgical instruments. Patients undergo this surgery in order to restore, preserve and enhance vision for several eye conditions such as certain types of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic vitreous hemorrhage, diabetic retinopathy, macular hole, a detached retina, epiretinal membrane and CMV retinitis. A vitrectomy procedure removes the vitreous humor or gel-like substance in the eye. This approach can address vision problems caused when foreign matter invades the interior of eye. According to a recent study at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.5% of Americans age 40 and older have some degree of macular degeneration. Other research suggests there were 9.1 million cases of early AMD in the U.S. in 2010 and this number is expected to increase to 17.8 million by the year 2050. Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market is influenced by some of the major factors such as Increase in prevalence of eye related disorders, accelerating geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding eye health. Moreover, increasing medical tourism and developing economies will act as a great opportunity for Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices manufacturers. However, complex & expensive surgeries and lack of supporting infrastructure to counter post-operative complexities will limit the market growth.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the product, the market is segmented into illumination surgery devices, photocoagulation surgery devices, vitrectomy surgery devices, others. Vitrectomy is a surgical procedure undertaken by a specialist where the vitreous humor gel that fills the eye cavity is removed to provide better access to the retina

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic vitreous hemorrhage and others. Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss among geriatrics

Based on the end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Ophthalmology clinics focuses on the different aspects of the eye surgery including vitreoretinal surgery

For better understanding on the market dynamics of global vitreoretinal surgery devices, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World

Some of the major players operating in the market include OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Alcon, Inc., MedOne Surgical, Inc., Bausch Health, and Haag-Streit Holding AG, D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center, Designs for Vision Pty Ltd and NIDEK CO., LTD. among others

