Veterinary Radiography System Market to reach US$ 800 mn by 2027

Can Digital X-ray Systems Offer Value for Money to Veterinarians?

Digital radiography is becoming increasingly mainstream in the veterinary radiography system market. This novel technique is gaining popularity for its environment-friendly and high-quality imaging attributes. As such, digital X-ray products account for a higher revenue as compared to analog X-ray products in the market for veterinary radiography systems, which is estimated to reach a revenue of ~US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2027. Thus, veterinarians are preferring digital X-ray systems to acquire improved quality of digital imaging.

Digital X-ray systems offer value for money to veterinarians in the veterinary radiography system market, since they play an important role in reducing administrative efforts and are time-efficient. These systems are being combined with veterinary management systems to help veterinarians gain access to a plethora of patient records and retrieve images from the archive. Hence, companies in the veterinary radiography system market are increasing their production capacities to manufacture advanced digital X ray systems.

High-speed CR Systems to be Extremely Helpful in Evaluation of Tiny Anomalies

In order to meet the requirements of veterinary doctors, companies in the veterinary radiography system market are increasing their production capacities to develop stationary full systems and portable X-ray units. For instance, OR Technology- a specialist in X-ray solutions, has developed portable X-ray systems for digital radiology. Likewise, manufacturers in the market for veterinary radiography systems are increasing R&D to develop digital X-ray units sans the need of cassettes for imaging.

Companies in the veterinary radiography system market are increasing the availability of compact and high-speed desktop units for standard X-ray examinations. This has led to the introduction of cost-efficient computed radiography (CR) systems. As such, computed radiography technology segment dominates the veterinary radiography system market. On the other hand, manufacturers are introducing digital dental radiography systems that are affordable and improve overall productivity of veterinary practices. They are focusing on design improvements by integrating powerful and user-friendly technology.

Screen-film Radiography Versus Digital Radiography: Which is better?

Needle-based storage-phosphor detector radiography is gaining importance in the veterinary radiography system market. This technique is found to be superior to conventional storage-phosphor and mammography screen-film systems. Needle-based detector systems perform better than screen-film systems in diagnostic imaging of small animals. On the other hand, screen-film radiography is a better alternative to digital radiography, since the latter has limited spatial resolution.

The veterinary radiography system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Technological advancements have led to innovations in digital radiography. Though screen-film radiography has better spatial resolution, companies in the veterinary radiography system market are increasing R&D to enhance intrinsic sharpness and noise level of digital radiography systems. This is evident, since digital radiography is projected for exponential growth during the forecast period. As digital radiography systems are limited in spatial resolution, screen-film systems are limited compared to diagnostic imaging.

PACS Support Advanced Diagnostic Imaging of Small Animals

Several drivers such as the introduction of picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) are contributing toward the growth of the veterinary radiography system market. Companies in the market landscape are increasing efforts to develop user-friendly PACS solutions for management of the production and the use of X-ray images. Veterinarians are investing in novel digital technologies for analyzing and viewing X-rays of small animals. This is evident since diagnostic imaging of small animals is estimated to be high compared to large animals.

Apart from veterinary hospitals, manufacturers are catering to the needs of veterinarians in small practices. As such, veterinary clinics end user segment is anticipated for aggressive growth in the market for veterinary radiography system. Hence, companies in the market for veterinary radiography systems are increasing the availability of cost-effective full X-ray systems that cater to limited spending of small-scale practitioners. There is a growing demand for space-saving X-ray systems for standard wall socket operation with a floating tabletop.

