US Agricultural Drone Market Is Anticipated To Foresee A Significant Growth, Mid-West To Witness The Highest Demand

United States Agriculture Drone market was valued at US$ 72.10 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 144.8 million by 2025 displaying explosive CAGR of 9.96% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Drone technology in agriculture has moved rapidly through the technology hype sequence, from curiosity to irrational exuberance to overblown misfit. The progressive automation of agricultural processes has significantly improved the productivity of agriculture labor, shifting masses of workers into other productive industrial areas. Since then, scientific advances in chemistry, genetics, robotics, and many other applied sciences have fueled the accelerated development of agricultural technology. Drone technology and advanced image data analytics with the capabilities it provides have the potential to become important parts of the technology mix that could fill the gap.

Agricultural drones can carry a large payload of spray and can be operated more safely at a fraction of the cost compared to crop dusters, and more efficiently than manually spraying from a vehicle. The drone technology sector as well as image data processing and analytics are all in a constant state of change and development. There is a range of technologies in the development pipeline that can potentially transform the sector in the coming years. This would most likely lead to the immediate development of new uses in the agriculture industry or strengthening the impact of UAV technology in existing ones. One of the leading examples is rapid development in the field of machine learning and deep learning. Drone technology and advanced image data analytics tools are of great potential for the agriculture industry.

Based on the drone type, the market is bifurcated into fixed-wing drones, multi-rotor drones, and hybrid drones. The fixed-wing drone dominated the market with 47.2% share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period. The fixed-wing drones are often preferred by farmers because they can cover more area and spend more time in the air than a multi-rotor platform.

The several applications of agricultural drones include field mapping, soil monitoring, agriculture photography, crop spraying, crop monitoring. In 2018, the crop spraying dominated the market with revenue of US$ 19.45 million and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Typical modern-day spraying drones have a tank capacity of over ten liters of liquid pesticide with a discharge rate of over a litre a minute, allowing them to cover a hectare in ten minutes. However, to leverage drone technology fully as a spraying platform, the spraying needs to be paired and synchronized with the above-mentioned imaging, processing, and automated analytics capabilities to address the affected areas or plants with precision. Such an approach would lead not only to the improvement of dosage in the affected areas but also to a reduction in the overall use of chemicals within the area.

For a better understanding of the overall adoption of the agriculture drone in the US, detailed regional level analysis was conducted including North East, Midwest, South, and West region. Among all these regions, the Mid-West region is expected to witness considerable growth over the analyzed period due to increasing technological advancement and infrastructural development in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the US agricultural drone market include Aero Vironment Inc, Trimble Inc, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Precision Hawk, Senetra, Drone Deploy, Deveron, DJI, Intel, and John Deere Company. These companies are entering into partnership or investing in R&D to come up with innovative products for the agricultural sector. US agricultural drone market also witnessed the emergence of various start-ups in the recent past.

Global US Agricultural Drone Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Drone Type

Fixed-wing Drone

Multi-Rotor Drone

Hybrid Drone

Market Insights, by Application

Field Mapping

Agriculture Photography

Crop Spraying

Crop Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Other Applications

Market Insights, by Region

Mid-West

South

North-East

West

Top Company Profiles

AeroVironment Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Deere and Company

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Drone Deploy

DJI Technology Co Ltd

Deveron UAS Corp

Intel Corporation

Precision Hawk

Sentera

