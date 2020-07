Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Connected Mining Market

Connected mines are quickly being recognized as the next step in mining resource management and extraction. The primary function achieved by the implementation of connected mining is the speeding up of the mining process by the workers, while ensuring top level worker safety. Safety is the top priority in any mining scenario and the implementations provided in the global connected mining market are instrumental in obtaining the safest method of resource extraction possible.

Key segmentations in the global connected mining market are made on the basis of services, solutions provided, and regions. Each segment is described in terms of market statistics and latest user trends and demand values. Consulting, maintenance and support, and systems integration are the key segments in the global connected mining market as per services offered.

The report offers a high level of comprehensive analytics performed on the latest statistics on the global connected mining market. These analytics are used to gain valuable insights into the market’s future in terms of segment dynamics and predicted opportunities and restraints. The key projections in the global connected mining market have been generated through logical assumptions and proven research methodologies.

Overview of the Global Connected Mining Market

The introduction of advanced technologies and the Internet of Things have drastically improved the scope of functionalities in the global connected mining market. Their inculcation has allowed a large number of smaller businesses to enter the market with relative ease. It has significantly improved the cost-efficiency quotient of connected mining technologies on a global scale. The global connected mining market has thus been able to gain grounds at a rapid rate in terms of demand and implementation.

Worker safety and efficiency can be maintained at a high level in mining through the use of secure IP networks and multi-service networks. They help ensure optimal operational efficiency in terms of regular operations and can also be maintained at that efficiency for longer durations.

The incorporation of predictive maintenance in the global connected mining market further adds to the system’s reliability while also keeping maintenance resource costs at a minimum. Onsite costs can be improved by using digital tail monitoring controls while also adding to the safety solutions provided through in-ground sensors and carrying out multiple functions on single screens.

The global connected mining market is, however, held back by the lack of skilled labor available for operating and managing the advanced equipment. This is more prominent in emerging nations. Despite similar restraining factors, the global connected mining market is expected to show massive growth rates in the U.K., Australia, and the U.S, owing to their strong mining industry infrastructure and the ability to add new technologies with ease.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The leading players in the global connected mining market currently are SAP SE, Hexagon AB, Cisco Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation, Trimble Navigation Ltd., ABB Group, Symbioticware Inc. and IntelleSense.io.

Trimble’s Connected Mine, one of their recent releases into the global connected mining market, is an integrated and holistic view of a mine in terms of its data. The technology uses a myriad of mine aspects to allow mining companies make full use of their resources.

Key segments of the Global Connected Mining Market

Global Connected Mining Market, by Solutions

Connected resources Performance management Predictive maintenance

Connected logistics Fleet management Freight management

Connected control systems Air quality monitoring Fuel emission monitoring Temperature monitoring

Connected safety and security systems Proximity detection or collision avoidance Fatigue monitoring system Cyber security Emergency and rapid response management

Remote management solutions Health monitoring Labor force management Workplace management



Global Connected Mining Market, by Services

Consulting

System integration

Support and maintenance

Global Connected Mining Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

