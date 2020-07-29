UHT Milk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk is the ultra-pasteurized milk that is heated above 135 degrees Celsius for 1- 2 seconds to sterilize it from harmful microorganisms. Sterilizing the milk at such high temperature elongates the shelf life of the milk, thereby eliminating the need for refrigeration. UHT Milk can be stored for approximately six to nine months at room temperature without any refrigeration. The longer shelf life of the UHT milk is attracting a great pool of consumers today, especially the working generations further, the increase in urbanization, busy lifestyles and growing birth rates are also among the primary reasons behind the growing adoption of the UHT milk across the globe. However, the presence of local milk distributors in countries such as India, and other developing countries, and lack of awareness among the consumers regarding the UHT milk are among some of the factors hampering the growth of this market. Additionally, there have also been controversies over the nutritional content of UHT milk are also a major concern. The above challenges are expected to have a moderately high impact on the UHT milk market in the coming years. On the upside, there is an increase in the number of people consuming the milk in places such as in gyms, sports stadiums, offices and schools among others; these places are mostly devoid of any cold storage unit. This has increased the need for UHT milk which can be stored at room temperature for a long time. Hence this new dietary trend is clearly an opportunity for the global UHT milk market and is expected to propel it in the coming years.

Based on product types, the UHT milk market is classified into full cream UHT Milk, skimmed UHT milk and semi-skimmed UHT milk. Among the different product types, semi-skimmed UHT milk type holds the maximum share. The new dietary trend in which people prefer low-calorie food and drinks is the primary reason for the growing sales of the semi-skimmed UHT milk among adults. Full cream UHT or whole UHT milk has high nutritional benefits, with high content of milk fat, protein and calcium, among others, making it suitable for the toddlers.

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels. The modern trade channel that comprises of supermarkets and hypermarkets holds the maximum share of the market. The ease of availability and high storage capacity are some of the factors propelling the growth of this segment.

For better understanding of the market penetration of global UHT milk market, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of world. Europe is the pioneer in the UHT milk industry, however, the growing birth rate in Asia Pacific region, especially in China is expected to bolster the penetration rate of UHT milk. In China, UHT milk occupies 60% share of the total milk consumed in the country. The adoption of UHT milk in China is expected to increase further with the growing economy and vast consumer pool for the same.

Some of the major players operating in the market include, Bongrain SA, Arla Foods, Inner Mongolia Yili Group Company Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Nestle SA, Sodiaal Group, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Danone Group, Lactalis Group, Groupe Lactalis S.A, Danone Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de CV, Candia SA and Parmalat.

