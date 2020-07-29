TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market

2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market: Introduction

2,3,6-Trimethylphenol, also known as 3-hydroxypseudocumene, belongs to the class of organic compounds recognized as ortho cresols. 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol is an organic compound containing the ortho-cresol moiety, which involves benzene bearing one hydroxyl group at the ring positions 1 and 2.

2,3,6-Trimethylphenol is used as an intermediate for synthetic vitamin E. It is also used in the manufacture of 2,3,5-Trimethylhydroquinone. 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol is primarily employed as an intermediate for antioxidants and plastics. Furthermore, it is used as a comonomer for modification of polyphenylene oxide resins.

2,3,5-trimethyl-1,4-benzoquinone (TMQ) is produced by the gas-liquid catalytic oxidation reaction of oxygen and 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol (TMP). However, the oxidation reaction rate is limited due to mass transfer of oxygen from the gas phase to the liquid phase. During this process, rotating packed bed (RPB) reactor with exceptional mass transfer performance is applied for catalytic oxidation of TMP to synthesize TMQ. Furthermore, different effects of various operating conditions on TMQ yield (Y) and TMP conversion (X) are investigated. Under optimal conditions of RPB reactor, X and Y reached 99.28 % and 64.73 %, respectively.

Key Drivers of Global 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market

Increase in adoption of 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol as a flavor and fragrance agent is a key factor boosting the global 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market. Additionally, rise in investments by various public and private organizations in the pesticides industry, especially for the production of advanced pesticides, is augmenting the demand for 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol. Growth in demand for 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol in developed as well as developing economies for application in plastics products is also estimated to propel the 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness regarding advantages of high quality 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol among consumers is expected to boost the market in the near future. Rise in adoption of 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol with advanced applications in chemical processing is also projected to bolster the demand for 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol during the forecast period.

Increase in scope of vitamin E in various applications such as cosmetic, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, and food & beverage industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for producers operating in the market. Rise in demand for animal nutrition owing to improved feed efficiency along with growth in the animal feed consumption is also expected to propel the global market.

Rise in Demand for 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol in Plastics Application

Based on application, the global 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market can be divided into vitamin E and plastics. In terms of revenue, the plastics segment is anticipated to account for major share of the global market during the forecast period. Plastics is widely utilized, owing to the significant strength offered by 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol.

Europe – Key Region of Global 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol

In terms of region, the global 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to account for significant share of the global 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol chemicals in the manufacturing sector in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in production of various plastic-based products in the region.

Key Manufacturers in Global Market